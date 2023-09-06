This Video Reveals The Truth Behind Dunkin Donuts' Iced Drinks

What could be more satisfying than a chilled drink after a hearty meal? Whether it be at your home or a restaurant, a good drink seems like the perfect way to end any dining experience. And one of our go-to places has always been Dunkin’ Donuts, known for its delectable food and refreshing beverages. You’ll be surprised to know that despite visiting Dunkin’ Donuts frequently for years to enjoy a drink or grab a bite, there may be a few insider secrets that you might not be aware of. Recently, one such secret about this popular restaurant chain came to light on social media.

In a video that has now gone viral, there is a surprising truth about the restaurant’s large, iced drinks.

In the video, shared by Chris Dolo, a digital creator, on Instagram, we can see that a person takes the tumbler of a Dunkin iced drink, labelled Large, and puts it bottom up on top of a smaller cup, marked Small. As the drink gets transferred from the top glass to the bottom glass, some ice cubes are visible too. Within seconds, the large glass is emptied, and the small glass is filled with the drink.

This video is a visual proof that reveals that the liquid volume of a large drink is essentially equal in amount to that of a small drink. Using audio in the background, the user keeps narrating whatever is going on in the video and asks viewers not to pay for ice anymore.

The video on Instagram has gained massive traction, accumulating over 13 lakh views.

Instagram users have flocked to the comment section, sharing their reactions and experiences with the popular fast-food chain. “I will usually say no ice, I’ve been on this scam for a while!" read a comment. Many others have also suggested that one should ask for a “large, no ice drink" to get the maximum value for the drink’s price.

The revelation from the viral video has certainly given Dunkin’ Donuts patrons food for thought, prompting many to reconsider their choices when ordering their favorite beverages at the popular chain.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that a food franchise has garnered attention for this issue. Early this year, in January 2023, a food and beverage website revealed an issue with fries in the popular McDonald’s restaurant. It claimed that the smaller-size potato fries cost almost the same as medium-size fries. So, the medium fries are not actually more cost-effective. It debunked the popular notion that medium fries were a better deal than other sizes, reports The Daily Meal.