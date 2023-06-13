This Village in Andhra Pradesh Attracts Laddu Lovers, Here's the 'Sweet' Secret Behind it

Laddu enthusiasts have been drawn to a distant village in Andhra Pradesh, where residents from other districts place orders for Annamayya laddus 15 days in advance. Srinivasa Sweets and Bakery in Nagarajupalli of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh has been popular for its famous laddus called “Annammayya" laddus in the state for decades, especially in the surrounding district Prakasam, Palnadu, and Guntur districts apart from Bapatla district. There are 200 different types of sweets available, including Kashmiri, Mysore Pak, Kalakhand, Bhadusha, Malpuri, and Bengali sweets.

Whenever there is a family occasion, the residents of the aforementioned districts order a sizable quantity of Annammayya laddus, whose flavour is comparable to that of the renowned sacred prasadam Tirupati laddus. So if a person has the opportunity to attend an event in the Bapatla district or one of the other districts, they may sure be able to sample the delectable Annamayya laddu.

The only credit for ensuring the continued success and high calibre of the Annammayya laddu belongs to Srinivasa Rao, proprietor of Srinivasa Sweets and Bakery, who has been managing the company for decades.

“Annammayya laddus’ popularity is not the result of any trade secret. We used to make the laddus in hygienic settings using high-quality aromatics, fresh milk obtained from dairy farmers, and ghee. People have been displaying interest in tasting the laddus as a result of giving them a good flavour. Every day, we prepare two to three quintals of laddus. Most of the laddus have been sold out on orders only. One has to give order 15 days well in advance to get the Annammayya laddus in time without fail,” Srinvasa Rao said with a smile on his face.

