This ‘Village Of Soldiers’ In Uttar Pradesh Is Famous For Its Gallantry And Servicemen

In the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s Saidpur village stands a proud memorial, bearing the names of numerous village residents who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The Saidpur village in Bulandshahr district is renowned as the ‘village of soldiers.’ Saidpur has produced around 9600 soldiers for the country’s service. These soldiers from the village have participated in wars, spanning from the First World War to the Kargil War. The village’s entire population of 20,000 residents is intricately linked, either directly or indirectly, with the three branches of the defence forces: the Army, Air Force, and Navy. A significant number of villagers have also pursued careers in the police force and various paramilitary units.

Saidpur village is situated 30 kilometres from the district headquarters of Bulandshahr. It is home to a population of 21,000 residents. Among them, 2450 individuals are serving as soldiers, 80 widows receiving pension benefits, and 1100 jawans currently enlisted in the army. Additionally, 550 villagers are employed in various government services including the UP Police and Paramilitary Force, apart from the Army.

During the First World War, as the British dispatched soldiers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan for overseas duty, several soldiers declined to participate in the conflict. A remarkable exception was Saidpur village, from which 155 soldiers bravely embraced the challenge. Tragically, 29 soldiers lost their lives in battle, while 60 chose to settle in a foreign land, and 66 returned to their homes.

Saidpur’s exceptional contribution led the British to grant the village a special status in recognition. This distinction remained evident during subsequent events such as the 1962 Indo-China war, and the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflicts, where soldiers hailing from Saidpur continued to bring honour to the nation. Notably, Saidpur stands as a unique village that has seen army jawans emerge from every household, reinforcing its reputation as a reservoir of valiant soldiers.

Retired Subedar Major Swaroop Singh proudly shares in an interview that from earlier generations past till the present day, there exists a soldier in each household within his village. The village has gained widespread renown for its courageous soldiers. Whenever adversaries have posed a threat to the nation, the soldiers from this village have fearlessly given up their lives in defence. With a population of around 14,000, the village presently accommodates approximately 1,500 young individuals actively engaged in various services. The village’s soldiers remain ever-prepared to safeguard the nation, and the youth are driven by an extraordinary passion to contribute to the defence forces.