This Viral Audio Clip Of Johnny Cash Singing Barbie Girl Is Nothing But AI At Work

Artificial Intelligence (AI) continues to rule the world across various fields, and now it has extended its influence into the audio realm. With people using AI to create songs in the voices of different singers, the possibilities seem endless. Recently, ahead of the premiere of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie, a surprising cover emerged on the YouTube channel ‘There I Ruined It’.

The channel, known for lovingly destroying favourite songs, showcased a unique rendition of Aqua’s ’90s hit Barbie Girl by none other than the late country singer Johnny Cash. Using advanced voice cloning technology, the channel’s creator, Dustin Ballard, recreated Cash’s distinctive cadence, delivering a hilarious and unexpected twist to the pop classic.

This AI-generated cover of Barbie Girl by Johnny Cash adds another fascinating example of how AI is redefining the creative landscape and offering new ways to enjoy and reimagine musical classics. What attracted the audience is the music started with ‘Hello, I’m not Johnny Cash’.

Listen to the audio here:

The video was posted three days ago and is currently making rounds on the internet with over 474k views and 28k likes so far. For obvious reasons, people wasted no time and commented on the video.

“Hello, I’m not Johnny Cash cracked me up lmfao,” stated an individual. A user said that this music is not ruined, mentioning, “Stellar. This is not ruined in any way shape or form; in fact you have just created a masterpiece.”

“Johnny Cash has that kind of voice where he could sing essentially any song, and it would still sound fantastic. I would love to hear more Johnny Cash AI music,” read another comment.

Someone shared a throwback incident, saying, “I remember seeing him sing this live. I didn’t expect it to work, but I should never have doubted the legend that was Johnny Cash.”

This is not a single masterpiece that is created with the help of Artificial Intelligence. From Ariana Grande singing Haryana Gandhi with her covers of Bollywood songs to Bollywood singer’s voices used in different songs, these AI-generated voices continue to advance and revolutionize the art and technology world.