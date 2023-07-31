This Viral Barbie Feet Challenge on TikTok Is Raising Concerns Among Health Experts

The Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling sparked an internet frenzy even before its release, and it continues to dominate the internet days after hitting the screens on July 21. The Barbie mania, however, has taken an alarming turn with the emergence of a worrisome trend known as the Barbie Feet Challenge, which has health experts warning against its potential risks.

The TikTok trend, accompanied by hashtags BarbieFeet and BarbieFeetChallenge, has amassed a staggering 80 million views on the platform, as reported by the NY Post. The trend involves people trying to mimic the arch of a Barbie doll’s plastic feet by standing on their tiptoes. The inspiration for this challenge came from a scene in the movie where Margot Robbie’s character showcased her perfectly arched feet, just like the iconic Barbie dolls from Mattel.

The popularity of the Barbie Feet Challenge has raised concerns among podiatrists. Dr Jodi R. Schoenhaus, a board-certified podiatrist at the Foot, Ankle & Leg Vein Center, voiced her worries in an email to the NY Post. She stated that while the Barbie Arch may visually elongate and tone a woman’s legs, it has some potential risks involved. Dr Schoenhaus said that the prolonged attempts can lead to ankle instability which may result in sprains in the ligament. Attempting to pose occasionally for a TikTok video, however, might be relatively safe.

The high-arched position of the Barbie foot puts additional strain on the lower back causing spine and muscle issues. Dr Schoenhaus further warned that younger girls could be at a greater risk of damaging their growth plates by trying this challenge.

While some individuals have argued that the Barbie foot position is like wearing high heels, the health highlighted a significant difference which is - support. Both positions do put the foot in a similar position, but high heels offer support to the heel and rear of the foot, whereas the Barbie Foot has no support at all which places an increased amount of strain on the body.

The health expert emphasised that walking on tiptoes without the aid of heels is not sustainable for most individuals. She even pointed out that Barbie would actually have flat feet in reality, as 30 per cent of the population does. She suggested that the fad should be left to movie stars who have props and multiple takes to make it look perfect.