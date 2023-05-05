This Viral Photo of Beyblade Battle Will Take You Back to Your School Days

The 90s were the golden years. There are a few things that can transport one to their childhood days in no time. For 90s kids, a glimpse of our popular snacks and candies from our childhood takes them on a walk down the memory line. Now, a Twitter user brought back the wave of nostalgia by sharing a photo of the very famous ‘Beyblade’ toy. For those who don’t know, ‘Beyblade’ is a line of spinning-top toys. There are four types of Beyblade: attack, stamina, defence and balance.

Twitter user ‘Ankita’ took to the blue bird app and shared an image of these toys as she wrote, “Today’s kids will never experience the flex of owning this."

today's kids will never experience the flex of owning this pic.twitter.com/wMLmHn2e9V— Ankita ♡ (@beyondankita) May 4, 2023

“Literally fresh one each week. I had sm clout back then," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I still have these. Storm pegasus and Dark bull." “It’s a summer afternoon you and your friends having a Beyblade competition with eating kulfi in the evening," wrote another person.

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user brought back the wave of nostalgia by sharing a photo of the very famous ‘Maze Pencil Box.’ Did it ring a bell? For those who don’t remember, the man shared an image of a pencil box with a very fun maze game on the top. Many of us used to buy this product only because of the game. Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Shubh’, wrote, “Today’s kids will never experience the flex of owning this pencil box." The caption is kind of true.

