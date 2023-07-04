This Viral Video Of Dog Asking For Help Will Melt Your Heart

A heartwarming video of a dog’s rescue has restored the internet’s faith in humanity. The moment occurs when two dogs reported to be siblings were walking in a secluded lane. The clip opens to show the dog siblings walking casually until one of them falls inside a loosely sealed hole. The other dog immediately panics peeking inside and finding no solution to get its partner out. Meanwhile, the fallen canine is spotted making desperate attempts to get itself out of the dark space but to no avail.

The siblings do not leave each other and wait patiently for help to arrive. When a man walks nearby, the other dog begins circling him. Not allowing the human to leave, the furry animal sends out distress signals which the man promptly notices. He inspects the perimeter to find the fallen canine and resorts to help the dog’s siblings.

When pulling the dog from outside deems impossible, he steps inside the unsealed hole to offer help. Toward the end of the video, the man successfully rescues the canine by pushing it out. The dog siblings look extremely rejoiced after reuniting with one another. They also begin to circle around the human as a gesture of gratitude. The Twitter user who shared the footage confirmed, “Dog seeks help from a random person to rescue his brother. They were happy and grateful for the help. Thank you, hooman."

Take a look at it here:

Dog seeks help from a random person to rescue his brother. They were happy and grateful for the help. Thank you, hooman…🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/v0FHIIgZXd — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 30, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, the user also informed that it took about two hours for the dog siblings to receive help and the duo waited patiently without leaving each other. He added, Well, it’s a long video. But the dog never left his brother behind. He waited patiently."

Well, it's a long video. But the dog never left his brother behind. He waited patiently until….❤️https://t.co/80nGB2eBof pic.twitter.com/El5VKGbpcP— 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) July 1, 2023

The video that’s winning multiple hearts on Twitter has also garnered a barrage of appreciation. While some highlighted that “kindness matters", many also claimed they’ve watched the video on look. A user commented, “Never leave your loyal friends behind."

Another wrote, “That’s a very heartwarming story!"

One more said, “That right there is a very good human. They even sealed up the hole afterward. Faith in humanity restored."

Meanwhile, a person added, “It just warms your heart to see people helping animals in need."

The clip has amassed over 16 million views on Twitter.