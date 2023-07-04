This Viral Video of Leopard Going For Hunt Is Lesson On Why Greed Is Never Good

The cat family undoubtedly sits on the throne, when it comes to the best hunters in the wild. These apex predators sit on top of the food chain. But it turns out that the saying “greed is a curse”, applies to both humans and animals. Something similar was brought to light by Indian Forest Service (IFS) Officer Susanta Nanda. He shared a clip that exhibits this proverb taking a toll on a leopard. It happened when a leopard was captured hunting the piglets of wild boar. However, the leopard’s high hopes to catch both piglets at the same time may have caused him to miss his target completely. Taking a jibe at the situation, the IFS officer shared the clip along with the text that read, “This leopard forgot the golden principle-a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush.”

While the exact location and the date of the clip is unknown, it appears to have been captured in a national park. Looking at the video, it appears that it was recorded by a person, sitting in a safari vehicle. The clip opens to show two piglets being chased by a leopard. In just a blink of an eye, the wild cat grips one of it, between its teeth, while the other one was seen standing in the distance and looking at it. But it turns out, the leopard wasn’t satisfied with what it had. In no time, it drops the piglet from its mouth and runs after the second one. However, it seemed like a lucky day for both the wild boar. While the leopard was unable to catch the second piglet, the first one also escaped from its clutches.

Several users in the comments section were seen justifying the leopard’s action that why it ran after the second piglet. A comment read, “It’s animal instincts. If anything runs, they chase it. That’s why, never run while facing a cat family.”

Many wondered if the first piglet was safe. A user commented, “What happened to that piglet?”

The video sparked hilarious reactions in the comments section.

Another user pointed out that the IFS officer’s caption was asked in the UPSC exam. The user shared the screenshot of the question paper and commented, “Sir, on Sunday only (2nd July 2023) this phrase was asked in the UPSC EPFO examination.”

The clip has been viewed more than 60,000 times.