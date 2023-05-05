This Viral Video of Leopard’s Playtime With Its Cub Is Just Pure Love

An adorable clip of a leopard playing with its cub is melting multiple hearts on social media. It was Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer MV Rao who shared the wild animal’s playtime diaries on Twitter, leaving many delighted. The video opens to show the cub standing on the adult leopard relaxing on the ground. The little on toys with the leopard’s tail. The leopard also joins in the fun antics by rolling around and snuggling the baby in its arms. They lick each other to show off their affection before the cub comfortably settles into the warm embrace.

“The bond that connects. Nature is Amazing,” the IAS officer captioned the video. Take a look at it here:

With over nineteen thousand views in a day, animal lovers are lauding the parental love and the cuteness of the clip in the reply section. A user commented, “Fabulous. The bond that connects. Nature is amazing.”

Another added, “Nature at its best. Unconditional love.”

One more called it, “Tweet of the day.”

Meanwhile, a user said it is, “Truly amazing.”

In a similar video, previously a snow leopard mom was captured pretending to get scared while playing with her baby. The video that left viewers equal parts amused and fascinated seems to be recorded inside a leopard enclosure. The cub is trying to sneak up on its mother when she pretends to be unaware of the baby’s presence. The little one steadily moves on the grass and once it’s near, the cub tries to scare the mom.

Joining in the fun play, the mother pretends to be scared and jumps high in the air. Multiple social media users claim that similar antics are used by many leopard moms to encourage their babies while also sharpening their stalking skills. Watch the video here:

On World Leopard Day 2023, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda shared the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai has the highest documented density of leopards in the world. The apex predators are known for their elusive nature and their cubs are dependent on the mothers for a span of 12 months before they live an independent life. The species has been listed on the endangered list of the IUCN’s red list.

