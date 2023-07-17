This Viral Video Of Nick Jonas Helping Wife Priyanka Chopra Screams Love

It was just a day ago when Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable video of Nick Jonas struggling to untie her ponytail. Now, it seems the internet is just unable to get over their sweet bond. An edited footage of the Jonas Brothers’ frontman fixing his wife’s outfits on multiple occasions is going viral on Twitter leaving fans in complete awe. The fan-made clip begins with Nick observing something faulty with Priyanka’s purple gown and rectifying it immediately. The video then showcases the couple’s appearance on the US premiere of Love Again. Her voluminous off-shoulder gown featured a magnanimous signature bow with a fishtail cut bottom. The diva needed help every now and then to fix her ensemble as she walked on the red carpet and Nick Jonas didn’t fail to offer assistance.

A glimpse of the Close-hitmaker lending his jacket to shield Priyanka in a chilled room appears before he gets spotted at the Citadel premiere adorably recording his wife. Their viral moment from NMACC also gets a special mention and the video ends with their latest banter of fixing untying Priyanka’s ponytail. Take a look at the video here:

I honestly love this for her, she deserves 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vB5Ibwp6lv— Stace (@stacyanomaly) July 15, 2023

With over lakh views on Twitter, fans began hailing the celebrity sweethearts as the “cutest" couples. While Nick dished out major “Husband goals", their well-wishers were left utterly elated upon watching the clip. A user commented, “He forgets that he is also famous when he’s around her. True King."

He forgets that he is also famous when he's around her 😭 True King 🔥— Shramina Shrestha ❄️ (@_shramina_) July 16, 2023

Another added, “Men with purity are the rarest yet beautiful creatures ever."

Men with purity are the rarest yet beautiful creatures ever.— Aqsa Abbasy (@AqsaAbbasy) July 16, 2023

One more said, “Priyanka is getting her best Karma."

Priyanka getting her best Karma❤️— Pranjal (@ThePremiumOne) July 16, 2023

A Desi Twitterati jokingly ordered, “One nickwa please."

One nickwa pls— Maryammm (@mm_rfe) July 16, 2023

Another amusingly joined the bandwagon to say, “I need someone like him but I’m not Priyanka Chopra."

i need someone like him but im not priyanka chopra— Honu Sama (@SamaH54450) July 17, 2023

Their love story began with Nick Jonas sliding into the Baywatch diva’s DMs before beginning to date in May 2018. Within just two months the duo realized they were made for each other and Nick popped the big question on the special occasion of Priyanka’s birthday in July. They tied the knot in two lavish wedding ceremonies later in December that year. The couple now share a daughter together who they welcomed via surrogacy.