This Viral Video Of Oil-loaded Paratha Will Give A ‘Heart Attack’ To Your Eyes

We all love to binge on street food, don’t we? Devouring plates of stuffed burgers, crispy fries, cheesy pizzas, and refreshing carbonated drinks, satiate our cravings and yet leave us wanting for more. Surely, they make up for a momentary delightful treat, but consuming excess quantities of such oily food items can prove to be detrimental to our health. Despite the brutal fact-check, we continue munching on street foods turning a blind eye to their potential health hazards. But, street food lovers might be forced to mend their ways after watching this alarming video of a street vendor dousing paranthas in unimaginable quantities of oil.

The old video dropped on Instagram on May 20 by food blogger Gurwinder Singh Maan, has raised the eyebrows of social media users in no time. The video opens to show a local street vendor pouring tons of oil from a huge tin container while preparing a paratha, placed on a frying pan. After the oil cascade deposits on the parantha, almost overflowing the frying pan, the person tilts the pan and lets a meagre amount of oil drip off from the cooking utensil. The vendor then flips the oil-glazed paratha to the other side before he starts cooking it. “Punjab Ka Healthy Prantha,” read the sarcastic caption.

Social media users were left in shock after the video surfaced on the internet, calling it both unhealthy and unhygienic. While one sarcastic comment read, “Bro using food oil like engine oil” another agreed, “First bite will taste like heaven. The second one will take you there.” “I can describe this in one word- filthy” came another disgusted remark. “My eyes got a heart attack after watching this video,” noted a fourth individual. So far, the video has garnered over 1.9 million views with more than 28,000 likes on Instagram.

While it is better to avoid consuming street food too often, there are some vendors who prepare delicious food by following all hygiene rules. Not long ago, a video of a street food vendor went viral for his healthy and scrumptious street food items. The vendor revealed that he makes the dishes using fresh and handpicked fruits and vegetables. Even the tortillas which he sells are made from beetroot.