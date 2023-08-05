This Viral Video Of Skateboarder’s Collision With Buffalo Garners 60 Million Views

The internet is abuzz with a viral video featuring a skateboarder’s unexpected encounter with a buffalo while skateboarding on the road. The comical clip, shared on Instagram has garnered over 60 million views and sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions from amused netizens. The mishap has become a literal embodiment of the Hindi idiom, “Aa Bail Mujhe Maar," leaving people in stitches.

In the video, a young skateboarder can be seen gliding down a road, while a group of buffaloes leisurely walks across the same path. At first, it appears that the skateboarder would successfully navigate through the herd, as there seemed to be ample space between them. However, fate had a different plan in store.

As the skateboarder neared the herd, a buffalo on the left unexpectedly turned to its right, colliding with the skateboarder in a hilarious yet surprising twist of events. Despite his valiant attempt to leap over the buffalo, the inevitable crash ensued. Undeterred, the resilient skater quickly dusted himself off and walked back to retrieve his skateboard.

The video’s popularity soared on Instagram, captivating millions of viewers and prompting a plethora of witty and humorous comments. Many users couldn’t resist offering safety advice, with some advising the skateboarder to wear a helmet during his rides to avoid any future buffalo-related incidents.

One user shared a relatable experience, recounting a similar accident while cycling when the brakes malfunctioned. The anecdote garnered empathetic responses from fellow netizens who could empathise with the mishap.

Amusingly, keen observers noticed a peculiar detail in the video – the buffalo seemingly moved its left ear before taking the sudden turn. This seemingly subtle action led to playful speculations, with some suggesting it was an indicator of the buffalo’s next move, akin to a turn signal on a vehicle.

“Lagta hai bhai ne indicator nahi dekha," one user humorously commented, translating to “Looks like the brother didn’t see the indicator."

Adding to the humor, one person quipped, “Don’t let your opponent know your next move," hinting at the buffalo’s clever maneuver.

As the video continues to circulate across social media platforms, it serves as a reminder that sometimes the most unexpected and amusing moments can unfold in the most ordinary circumstances. Social media users are finding joy in this comical encounter between a skateboarder and a buffalo, and the incident has undoubtedly etched its place in the annals of internet humour.