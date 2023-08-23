This Viral Video Will Make You Miss Your Grandmother A Bit More Today

Grandparents share a strong affection for their grandchildren. No matter where they live, the love and care that grandparents provide is truly exceptional. In many families, they are the primary caregivers. One story doing rounds on the internet proves their unconditional love for their grandchildren. A woman recently shared a screenshot of her chat with her mother, who selflessly took care of her toddler for two hours. The grandmother texted her daughter revealing how she spent time with the toddler. “He (child) is in the tub. He worked with me to Trader Joey’s and was very polite, yelling thank you," she texted.

The grandmother revealed that they even enjoyed putting stickers on their hands and tummies. “After receiving stickers. We both have stickers on our hands and tummies," she said.

She further added how they spent an hour playing around. “We played cars for about an hour, I pushed mine in a circle around the floor. He ate a hot egg, bacon, and watermelon for dinner. He talked to his great grandmother, on FaceTime, and showed her all of his cars."

“He got on a stepstool, and helped his papa make eggs. It has been a very eventful couple of hours," the text further read.

While the title of the post read: “When your mom watches your toddler for 2 hours", it came with a caption: “Living for Mothership’s details".

Since being posted on August 17, it has attained more than 51,000 likes. Instagram users shared their reactions in the comments section. An individual said, “Grandma has learned the terrible experience of a beloved toddler dictating imaginary play."

While another added, “I really love this, what a great grandmother she is. This is what I wish my kiddo had but his grandmother is more ‘here’s YouTube and your switch’ she’s not involved in anything."

“This is why I enjoy playing with friends kids. I’ll be doing what they are doing and hear them say No like this. Hah kids really alter your heart," read a comment.

A user sharing her own experience revealed, “My nephew told my sister he wanted ‘star wars eggs.’ She had no idea what he was talking about. She made him ham and eggs and now they are star wars eggs forever and ever."

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming story?