This Viral WhatsApp Foward On Chandrayaan-3's Landing Is Too Good

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft-landing on the South pole of the Moon has recently become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has already kick-started its 14-day mission to run tests and study the mineral composition on the Moon’s surface and people all across India are celebrating the massive milestone by sharing adulations and congratulatory messages on social media. Amidst this, a hilarious WhatsApp forward has gained a lot of traction for its witty content and apt sarcasm. A Twitter user who stumbled upon the message on his WhatsApp school group, re-shared it on his timeline and it is sure to leave you in splits.

The message begins by taking pride in India emerging as the first national to land on the South pole of the Moon. However, things take a surprising turn when the note takes a funny dig at people. “Congratulations to all members of our group for the successful moon landing of Chandrayaan-3. Your contribution by not joining ISRO and letting the right people do their job accurately and successfully is commendable," reads the amusing forward.

In my WhatsApp school group:Congratulations to all members of our group for the successful moon landing of Chandrayan 3. Your contribution by not joining ISRO and letting the right people do their job accurately and successfully is commendable. 👍 — D.Muthukrishnan (@dmuthuk) August 24, 2023

With over lakh views, a barrage of Twitteratis dropped rib-trickling responses in the reply section of the tweet. While some, “Loved the sarcasm," many noted how, “Honesty is always appreciated." A user while poking fun at the message commented, “Most school and college group members will agree!"

Most school and college group members will agree!! 😀— Neeraj Sharma 💡🔋👨‍🔧 (@Neeraj_Sharma_) August 24, 2023

Another added, “Haha, I am also copy pasting it into my group."

Haha, I am also copy pasting it into my group— Neeraj Lohia (@Lohiaconnect) August 24, 2023

One more joked, “As if ISRO had given you all offer letters to join."

As if ISRO had given you all offer letter to join 😜— Confused MangoMan (@finalymetoo) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile, a user offered validation to the tweet claiming, “I received the same stuff in my college group."

I received the same stuff in my college group.— Sourav Sinha (@sourav_sinha) August 24, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is a solar-powered spacecraft which means it will successfully work during the current lunar day cycle for 14 days. After the sun sets and the temperature drops, the spacecraft is likely to die down. But ISRO hasn’t ruled out the theory of Chandrayaan-3 coming to life when the next lunar day cycle begins. The components of the spacecraft won’t return to Earth and will remain on the Moon’s surface.