This Washing Machine Has Mode for Wine Stains and Everyone Wants it

Also Read: ‘Kaam Aisa Karo’ Memes Hit Twitter As Desis Add Funny Context to Popular Hindi Phrase
While it may come as a shock to you, it was not so much so for many people. Countries like Spain and Japan also have similar settings. Have a look at the machine here:
Very much enjoying that this Mediterraneanpic.twitter.com/LNAfMz7i4z— Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) June 1, 2023
Also Read: Japanese Ambassador To India Starts Mumbai Tour With Local Train Ride And Street Shopping
One person shared an image of Japanese machine. Have a look:
How about this Japanese W/D thanks to my airbnb host I should be able to do some laundry. Can't tell if special settings for soy sauce, ramen or teriyaki stains. pic.twitter.com/73mxG7SVfK— Sandy Wasserman (@SandyWasserman) June 2, 2023
Our German machine is just… a lot. pic.twitter.com/3rdJeSZteD— Erin (@erinehm) June 2, 2023
kinda like my old oven's chicken nuggets setting pic.twitter.com/RiH7lyWyGW— Danny Goldberg (@dannygberg) June 1, 2023
My wife once put some jars full of olive oil preserved chilies in my suitcase, only for them to crack in the air because of pressure difference.Took quite a few tries to get all cleaned. This machine would've been useful.
— Cuscusbcn (@cuscusbcn) June 1, 2023
Reminds me that in the UK, cooking priorities are also very specific 😂 pic.twitter.com/FqwW2rCqYW— Mariono (@marion_pascal) June 2, 2023
What is your favourite feature?