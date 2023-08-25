This Washroom In Thailand Is So Grand That You Won't Mind Sleeping In There

The internet is full of wonders, filled with videos and images that surprise us every day. Recently, a viral video from Thailand has been causing quite a buzz on social media. And what is it about? A washroom. This restroom, resembling a palace, has left social media users in disbelief. The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Krishangi, captures the grandeur of the structure. Expressing her astonishment, the Instagram user states, “I never thought I would make a video about a washroom, but today I could not stop myself. I mean look at this." The footage captures a massive bathroom with gold and a complex design. What’s even more surprising is the beautiful garden right outside the restroom, which perfectly matches the aesthetic. “Washroom goals?” she captioned.

The video has taken the internet by storm and crossed over 4 million views. The footage of the luxurious washroom and the level of detail has left social media users in awe, as many find it hard to believe that such a bathroom actually exists.

A user wrote, “Oh my god bless to see.”

While another asked, “Washroom goals???? really?”

“Royal washroom,” a comment read.

A user joked, “I’m going to sleep there no matter who says what. That’s a fu***ng whole palace.”

Another wrote, “Such a royal washroom. Man I want to go here and dress up nicely and take so many pictures outside. The design on this is so beautiful, I am mesmerised.”

One more appreciating the structure, wrote, “Wow it’s beautiful.”

Sharing details about the place, a person wrote, “This (Wat Rong Khun) is in the Wat Rong Khun which is popularly known as the White Temple of North Thailand’s Shiang Rai. Had the opportunity to meet owner Chalermchai in a programme.”

The Wat Rong Khun, also known as the White Temple, was designed by a renowned Thai artist named Chalermchai Kositpipat. Interestingly, the temple remains incomplete, and the construction is expected to be complete by 2070. In May 2014, a powerful earthquake damaged the major portions of the temple. However, the artist made the decision to not only restore the temple but also enhance and expand its design.

While some individuals are ready to spend the night in this luxury restroom in Thailand, another similar washroom story from London left a man shocked. Upon arrival at his Airbnb apartment, he discovered that the room had nothing more than a bed placed inside a bathroom. The bed was very close to the toilet seat, with no partition in between.

He wrote, “You arrive at your Airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into.”

tfw you arrive at your @airbnb and realize that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into pic.twitter.com/ImlxVWtAXF— David Holtz (@daveholtz) July 10, 2023

Meanwhile, the man claimed that Airbnb’s customer service showed no interest in assisting him to address the problem.