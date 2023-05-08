This Woman, 27, Makes 5 Figures A Month Through Arm-wrestling Videos On OnlyFans

Women have been challenging gender stereotypes everywhere. A bodybuilder, nicknamed “Kendall Jenner on steroids”, earns a five-figure salary every month for posting arm-wrestling content on her OnlyFans account. Vladislava Galagan, 27, is a model, who started her fitness journey at the young age of 16 and hasn’t looked back since. The Russian bodybuilder started participating in bodybuilding competitions and gained a lot of popularity on social media where she started posting her fitness modelling content.

However, in May 2022, Galagan decided to take a different direction and joined OnlyFans where she flexes her biceps for her fans. The Mirror UK reported Galagan saying, “When I joined social media, I learnt there are so many men who like tall, strong muscular women with a nice face too. People tell me my muscles are photoshopped because they can’t believe someone who looks like me could be so strong. I am constantly told I look like Kendall Jenner on steroids. I hit the sweet spot with a mix of my face and my body. But I’m not some vanilla bodybuilder - I’m a fitness model that kicks ass.”

Galagan spends over an hour in the gym six days a week and adheres to a strict diet that she hasn’t stopped following for the past 11 years. Her routine includes three cardio-focused sessions and her diet has four protein-packed meals a day as she aims to take 100 grams of protein per day.

Along with her diet and workout routine, Galagan takes some performance-enhancing supplements but says that there is no magic pill to attain the body that she has. She suggests that one has to train hard alongside the supplements to see the results.

Along with posting pictures in leather, latex and see-through lingerie, Galagan even posts videos of her arm-wrestling matches and people love to see them. Many think that her muscles and body are photoshopped or CGI-generated but she said that it’s all real. On being compared to Kendal Jenner, she said, “I don’t know how they see it. I guess there are some similarities. It’s not how I brand myself, but they like a mix of my face and my body.”

Read all the Latest News here