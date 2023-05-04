This Woman Asked People to Change Background of Her Pic And Responses Are Hilarious

Editing pictures can be a hefty task. Not everyone is well versed with apps like Photoshop, lightroom, and what not. So, this time, a woman who goes by the name ‘Jenny’, took to her official Twitter handle and asked people to edit a picture of hers. The woman can be seen standing at a clothing store as she clicked a mirror selfie. She can be seen wearing a white top and blue denim jeans, along with heels. “Can someone change the background," she requested people.
Can someone change the background pic.twitter.com/DAV3CMx5nR— Jenny (@Jens_180) May 3, 2023
As always, netizens did not hesitate and flaunted their editing skills. While some put a dark black background, others morphed her in the most unexpected places. Have a look for yourself:
pic.twitter.com/Wx1coSqUzu— kiran (@kdpkiran) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/fUuTtNuDJN— dope_mine (@krish_na_here) May 3, 2023
Mega background Sorry pic.twitter.com/iXwRIVCa78— (@spydercut) May 3, 2023
(Moon)² pic.twitter.com/a6eAHxnusz— Jagadeesh DHFM (@jagadeeshDHFM01) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/FALZBF9uCO— Harshithreddy (@Harshithreddy45) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/AwQ7k5Pf8t— Nanda Gopi Krishna (@urstrulyNandhu) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/8HGoNdkLBb— (@classy_chandu) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/7pFuPTWJ4B— - 18 (@Ajaykumar18AJ) May 3, 2023
https://t.co/XTc6yEYhlv pic.twitter.com/JaOF0PPGsA— Salam Mb (@khan_dhaada) May 4, 2023
Some people also shared memes:
I'm the fire pic.twitter.com/TZZEFsy60L— Jenny (@Jens_180) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/Q9w02TRgAO— ToadSage (@babblu_Knl_jsp) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/b20PR2kjbj— Jenny (@Jens_180) May 3, 2023
pic.twitter.com/jn3Rpj2CAD— Jenny (@Jens_180) May 3, 2023
She: https://t.co/jImeoSvdOe pic.twitter.com/jvSWsR7LBL— ▙ ▞▚ ▟▛ █▬█ ▞▚ (@basha_RTF) May 4, 2023
Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine. While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots.
