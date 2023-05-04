This Woman Asked People to Change Background of Her Pic And Responses Are Hilarious

Editing pictures can be a hefty task. Not everyone is well versed with apps like Photoshop, lightroom, and what not. So, this time, a woman who goes by the name ‘Jenny’, took to her official Twitter handle and asked people to edit a picture of hers. The woman can be seen standing at a clothing store as she clicked a mirror selfie. She can be seen wearing a white top and blue denim jeans, along with heels. “Can someone change the background," she requested people.

Can someone change the background pic.twitter.com/DAV3CMx5nR— Jenny (@Jens_180) May 3, 2023

As always, netizens did not hesitate and flaunted their editing skills. While some put a dark black background, others morphed her in the most unexpected places. Have a look for yourself:

Some people also shared memes:

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine. While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots.

