This Woman Asked People to Change Background of Her Pic And Responses Are Hilarious
This Woman Asked People to Change Background of Her Pic And Responses Are Hilarious

May 04, 2023

New Delhi, India

Woman Asked People to Change Background of Her Pic And Responses Are Hilarious.

Twitter user 'Jenny' asked people to edit her image and the responses will leave you in splits.

Editing pictures can be a hefty task. Not everyone is well versed with apps like Photoshop, lightroom, and what not. So, this time, a woman who goes by the name ‘Jenny’, took to her official Twitter handle and asked people to edit a picture of hers. The woman can be seen standing at a clothing store as she clicked a mirror selfie. She can be seen wearing a white top and blue denim jeans, along with heels. “Can someone change the background," she requested people.

As always, netizens did not hesitate and flaunted their editing skills. While some put a dark black background, others morphed her in the most unexpected places. Have a look for yourself:

Some people also shared memes:

Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user Sunny shared a screenshot in which a Pakistani boy can be seen standing and admiring the view. In the caption, he can be seen asking people to edit his image and bring him a little in the centre. However, netizens took full advantage of this moment and edited it in ways you cannot imagine. While a few morphed him in the middle of a cricket field, others added animations and text to the images. The uploader himself uploaded a few screenshots.

