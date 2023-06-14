This Woman Just Won Free Beer For A Year With A Basketball Shot

A perfect half-court shot has earned a basketball fan free beer for a year. Identified as Blyss Ward, the woman is an ardent Edmonton Stingers’ (Canadian professional basketball team) follower. She was present at the team’s game last week, where she was given an opportunity to play the shot as part of a contest held by the Polar Brewing Company. According to a report by Daily Hive, the woman is a professional basketball player herself.

It was great pressure for Blyss to successfully ace the shot as a crowd of approximately 3,995 people watched her perform. And she did not disappoint. She completely stole the limelight during the in-game contest. Footage of the shot is now going viral on social media.

The video shows Blyss running towards the half-court position and releasing the ball just before the buzzer goes off. The crowd keenly waits to watch the result and as soon as the ball makes it inside the rim, spectators erupt in massive hoots and cheers.

Watch the video here:

NAILED IT 🤩 BEER FOR A YEAR 🍻 Blyss just nailed our @PolarParkBrewCo Half Court shot taking home free beer for an entire year🤑 Not a bad way to kick off summer!#EdmontonProud#FeelTheBuzz #OurGame pic.twitter.com/VqFW78I9LC — Edmonton Stingers (@ED_Stingers) June 11, 2023

The video showcases how the entire stadium went gaga over Blyss’ achievement. But what’s more to note is that she also ended up receiving appreciation from the members of her favourite basketball team. The players stood at the sidelines, clapping for Blyss before the contest came to an end.

During an interaction with the new portal, Blyss Ward said she was completely in shock after achieving victory. “I didn’t even process that I hit the shot at first, she said. However, it was the sudden rush of adrenaline that pumped her toward hitting the end goal.”

When asked if she has attempted the shot before, Blyss nodded and claimed that she used to shoot them for fun. “I used to shoot them for fun a lot. Definitely different after having not played for a while and using a men’s size basketball on a pro-sized court.” Wondering what she is planning to do with all the free beer? Well, Blyss has already begun receiving inquiries from friends and family members to share them. “I definitely will need help so I don’t mind sharing,” she added.