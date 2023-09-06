This Woman Left Her Flight Attendant Job To Work At McDonald's And Her Reason Will Shock You

While many perceive flight attendants to have glamorous jobs with free global travel, a woman argues that a position at McDonald’s can be more financially rewarding. Saffron Laszkowicz who made the transition from being a flight attendant to working at McDonald’s is popular on TikTok. As reported by the Daily Mail, Saffron Laszkowicz, hailing from Doncaster, recently posted a series of videos detailing her career path and elucidating the reasons behind her shift from her role at budget Irish airline Ryanair to taking on shifts at McDonald’s.

In her video, she disclosed that she started working at McDonald’s in December 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She explained that the lockdown left her with a lot of free time and not much to do.

However, her situation took a different turn when, in May 2022, Saffron decided to chase her dream of becoming a flight attendant. Initially, she was thrilled when she left her job at McDonald’s and completed her six-week training for the new career. However, as soon as Saffron joined as a flight attendant, she realised that she was facing a financial setback, prompting her to return to her previous position at the fast-food chain.

In a video, where she is seen tending to her golden hair on camera, she candidly mentioned, “I realised I wasn’t earning as much as I used to so decided to go back to McDonald’s part-time in October 2022".

Saffron, however, remained determined not to completely abandon her aspirations. She opted to work at the restaurant while also taking on flight attendant shifts to support herself, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Admitting that her experience with flying didn’t align with her initial expectations, she attributed her departure from the Irish budget airline to low pay. “Flying didn’t turn out to be what I thought it would be," she said. The former flight attendant further explained, “I decided to quit and go back to McDonald’s full-time.”

In a subsequent TikTok video, she shared her current status as of August, revealing that she had worked at her third McDonald’s store in three years. With a touch of humour, she quipped, “Got to laugh or I’ll cry." Addressing the irony of her situation in a 23-second video, she joked, “I never would have believed you if 3 years ago you told me I’d be here working my dream job, because I’m not." The video shows shots of her transformation from her blue and yellow Ryanair jacket into her grey McDonald’s uniform.