This Woman Once Suffered 96% Burns And Had 200 Surgeries, She's A Physiotherapist Now

Doctors had not expected Catrin Pugh to survive a bus crash in the French Alps in April 2013. She was 19 at the time of this accident. She had gone to the French Alps with her friends on the bus for a Skiing Trip in 2013. The incident happened when the bus they were travelling in caught fire and Catrin failed to escape following which she was gravely injured.

She underwent 200 surgeries at Whiston Hospital, Merseyside and had a one in 1,000 chance of survival after the patches on her scalp and soles of her feet were not injured. Fortunately, Catrin survived and is moving forward in life with even greater determination. She is currently working as a physiotherapist, model, advocate and motivational speaker. She keeps motivating fans with her posts on Instagram. She narrates the devastating incident of life in this clip. “Disabilities and trauma do not define you," Catrine once said. Check out Catrin Pugh’s story here:

Fans have lauded her for showing courage despite such tragedy in life. A user going by the name of Vinicius Carrara said that he had suffered 45% burns on his body. He commented that their story is an inspiration for many people.

Catrin also shared how people who have suffered scars on their bodies can take care of themselves. According to her, the three M’s namely Moisture, Massage and Movement are important for scar care. Catrine wrote in the caption that massaging helps to break down the thickening tissue and overproduction of collagen. Everyday movement, which also includes stretching, avoids the tightening of scars.

However, Catrine has a word of caution for those who have suffered Keloid scarring. She said that the users should not massage in this case. Instead, she wrote that they should seek medical advice for treatment.

Keloid scar grows and becomes bigger than the original wound.

Catrine has also shared some of her travel videos on Instagram. According to her, travelling with visual impairment is a challenging task. But there are tools, tips, and help present to make this possible. “Never allow disabilities or differences to stop you from exploring the world”, the text on her clip reads.

Catrine has also modelled for London Fashion Week and is the recipient of the Helen Rollason Award.