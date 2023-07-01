This Woman Ordered Jewellery Online, But Got An 'Empty Cream Ka Dabba' Instead

The social media boom has made life quite simple almost everything can be made available with just a click of a button. Be it groceries, garments, or accessories, online shopping has catapulted in the past few years. But with all the positives also comes a great risk of being embroiled in a digital scam. There have been a plethora of instances wherein the outcome of buying products online have gone horribly wrong, just like in the case of this online influencer who ordered a piece of jewelry.

If you think, the customer got a defective accessory then there’s more to her story. It happened when content creator Aishwarya Khajuria bought a butterfly black bracelet but after opening the delivered package she was shocked to find an empty cream bottle inside. Aishwarya quickly uploaded a hilarious video about her online shopping gone wrong story leaving social media users quite amused.

What stole the limelight is the way she began describing what might have gone wrong with her order. She theorized the person packaging her jewelry must have happened to be doing their skincare routine. They might have placed their empty cream container inside the package and worn the purchased jewelry “by mistake.” Toward the end, the influencer stated she will definitely return the product.

“Ok Meesho I see you. I got a Parcel. PS: Mujhe sharam arahi hai return karne me, delivery wale bhaiya sochenge ye kya hai (I feel ashamed to return the product, don’t know what the delivery guy will think about the situation),” she captioned the video. Notably, this isn’t the first time when the content creator has received the wrong product. She also opened up about receiving a tummy tucker instead of hair clips that she previously ordered. “Isse pehle hair clips k jagah mujhe tummy tucker bhej diya tha lol wo rakh lia maine khushi se,” she concluded.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@aishwarya_khajuria)

A barrage of Instagram users have hilariously responded to the clip. One commented, “Now this box will be useful to keep ‘jeera’ in the kitchen.” Another added. “Empty dabba? I let out the loudest gasp.” One more said, “Bro I was laughing so much and continuously watching it again and again. Idk why I find your explanation and expressions really funny.” Meanwhile, a user called it, “This is so hilarious, embarrassing, and confusing.”

A customer who claimed to have experienced a similar situation wrote, “That’s y I don’t buy anything from Meesho. I am afraid, god forbid they send their used socks and I will become unconscious right away.”

The clip has been viewed by more than lakh people on Instagram.