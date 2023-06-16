This Woman Unknowingly Wore 'F*** Off' T-shirt in Aadhaar Card, Pic Goes Viral

Aadhaar card passport pictures are always iconic and so was the case with this Facebook user who took to the social media platform to make an amusing revelation. Anjie Uchiha took to her official handle and shared how she is wearing a T-shirt in her Aadhaar card picture that reads ‘F*** O**’. Yes, you read that right. The woman also mentioned how she is stuck with this for the rest of her life.

Also Read: Juhi Chawla’s Scene From ‘PBDHH’ Resurfaces As Reporter’s Hilarious Skit on Cyclone Biparjoy Goes Viral

“Everytime I need my Aadhaar card for something, I cannot help but feel amused by how I casually wore a tshirt that says ‘F*** O**’ on the day I had to get the ID card renewed, and will now be stuck with this for probably the rest of my life,” read the caption. With this, she shared an image of her Aadhar card with her picture. She can be seen wearing a black tshirt.

The woman mentioned that this was not deliberate. Since being uploaded, the image has garnered multiple responses and over 600 reactions. Many people suggested that she can change her image online, while others deemed it as ‘boss moment’.

“That post is gonna be my all time favourite post on facebook,” commented a Facebook user. “It’s the coolest thing u ever done in ur lyf,” commented another person.

“how? I wore a tshirt that said “same shit different day" and they sent me home,” commented a person sharing his personal experience.

One person mentioned, “If i ever become a game creator that has a cute protagonist, then I will add a tee which says this."

What do you think?

Also Read: ‘Adipurush’ Roasted Over VFX, Costumes As Twitter Comes Armed With Honest Memes