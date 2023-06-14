This Woman's Dream About Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Tabu's Love Triangle Could Be Bollywood Movie

One always loves to see their favourite actor and actress together. However, Twitter user ‘Sheetal’ took it to another level altogether when she dreamt about the same. Sheetal took to the micro blogging site and expressed how she had a dream about Kajol, Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

She wrote how Ajay is Tabu and they are in a relationship. “He insists on her being his co-actress in every movie. She tries to play it safe and avoids signing movies with him so that no one suspects. However, Kajol found out when she picked Ajay’s mobile,” Sheetal wrote. However, just when you’d believe that all of this is true, the woman mentioned, “And then I woke up.”

Here, have a look at the viral tweet:

Ajay Devgan is seeing Tabu and they are in a relationship. He insists on her being his co-actress in every movie. She tries to play it safe and avoids signing movies with him so that no one suspects. However, Kajol found out when she picked Ajay's mobile. And then I woke up.— Sheetal ✍ शीतल ✍ شیتل (@ssoniisshh1) June 12, 2023

Since being uploaded, the tweet has gone viral and many can be seen enjoying it. “The only shocking thing about this is a male actor dating an age appropriate woman,” wrote a Twitter user mockingly. Many people also mentioned how they totally bought it and thought the tweet was true.

Older male bollywood actor having affair with age-appropriate actress? this can only happen in a dream. https://t.co/55ruUZqkvG— Lila Krishna (@lilastories) June 13, 2023

Shawn Mendes just re-recorded the video of “There’s Nothing Holding’ Me Back..”… with me in it😌But just when I was going to tweet the YouTube link of the video here, I woke up 😭😭 https://t.co/NqbHnmQbtO— 🎀ᗩᑎOᑌᔕᕼKᗩ🎀 (new account) (@AnoushkaAgain) June 13, 2023

& while reading d tweet I linked this up wid kajol's latest insta story of being offline 😭😭😂😂I mean u got me there for a while ma'am 😭😂 https://t.co/EFpozKksLU — A Y A N (@VijayDinanath20) June 13, 2023

The only shocking thing about this is a male actor dating an age appropriate woman https://t.co/uOf0itH2C4— tara (@its_zaalima) June 12, 2023

Did you believe it?

