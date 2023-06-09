This Woman's Driving Lesson With Hyper-Vigilant Father Gets 10/10 For Relatability

Get ready to buckle up and laugh out loud as a relatable video of a man’s hyper-vigilance during his daughter’s driving lessons takes the internet by storm. If asked who your first driving instructor was, chances are most people would say their fathers. This is why many people can relate to the driving lessons this woman is receiving from her dad. It is his micromanagement skills that have gained legendary status. Uploaded on Instagram, the video captures the comical yet relatable struggle of the woman attempting to navigate the road while her father fearfully clings to the edge of his seat. Accompanied by a hilarious text insert that humorously declares, “Behind every careful and over-attentive daughter driving, there is a father scared for his life who can’t stop giving direction."

The video strikes a chord with viewers all around the world. As the wheels turn, the daughter attempts to demonstrate her driving prowess. Meanwhile, her father’s anxious expressions and the constant barrage of instructions provide the perfect recipe for laughter. From exaggerated gestures to fearful instructions, this father’s dedication to ensuring his daughter’s safety is truly unmatched. The caption along with the post read, “Itna darr kyun lagta hai inhe yaar (Why does he get so scared)?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivani Jha (@shivani.jha.142)

The video has ignited a wave of nostalgia and empathy among social media users. Countless individuals, who have embarked on their own driving journeys under the watchful eye of a concerned parent, can’t help but relate to the rollercoaster of emotions captured in the clip. Viewers were sharing their own anecdotes and experiences, turning the comments section into a treasure trove of hilarious and heartwarming stories. “Hahaha! My dad still behaves like this when I have been driving for 15 years plus now,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “I want to send this to my sister… But I don’t want her to remember this trauma again.”

“I surprised my dad… I bought my own car and took him to Malwan from Mumbai, and I can’t forget the pride he had on his face… I guess I got that skill from my hero, my dad…” a comment read.