This Woman's Energetic Dance Moves Deserve To Be Viral

Remember Agent Tina from Kamal Haasan’s Vikram? She seems to have become the internet’s new favourite dancer. A video of Vasanthi aka Agent Tina has been gaining much traction on Instagram. Dressed in a vibrant saree and sunglasses, Vasanthi aka Agent Tina radiates confidence and energy, showing off her moves in the infectious mashup of Coi Leray’s Players and Nelly Furtado’s Say it Right in a viral video.

This mashup has inspired numerous individuals to create and share their own choreographies to this catchy fusion. And Agent Tina’s version has to be among the best. Don’t trust our words, watch it here:

Since its upload, the clip has staked up nearly a million viewers along with a barrage of comments from social media users and Agent Tina’s fans.

Commenting on Agent Tina’s flawless dance moves, one user expressed, “She did really well. Her lip sync, the way her body moves. Love it. Who cares about age? All we care is energy. I love her sprit! Keep going, madam.”

Another user highlighted, “She just proved age is just a number.”

A third commenter exclaimed, “Aunty rocks," highlighting their admiration.

Another fan of her performance enthusiastically wrote, “Let’s go Agent Tina, you slay.”

Comparing their own moves, one user admitted, “She’s got better moves than me," while another user playfully joked, “Agent Tina after completing mission.”

Other than this clip, Vikram fame Vasanthi has captivated audiences with a series of other dance videos on Instagram. Her recent collaboration with the well-known Tamil comedian and actor, Vadivelu, garnered significant attention.

However, Agent Tina is not the only one making rounds on the internet with her killer moves. Earlier this week, a video of a talented dancer, choreographer and member of the Nepal HipHop Foundation, M Jenisha went viral. The clip demonstrates her remarkable prowess in breakdancing. What truly sets this performance apart is the seamless fusion of her traditional attire: saree and heels, with the dynamic and energetic moves of Western dance styles. It is a perfect blend of cultural heritage and contemporary expression.

A performance like this was sure to garner immense popularity on social media. Since being posted, it has accumulated over a million views and hundreds of comments. Many are remarking that her performance has left them in awe of her skills and innovative approach. After all, it is not every day you get to see a woman showing off some killer moves in traditional attire.