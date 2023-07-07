'Threading' Memes Go Viral As Users Look for 'Uploading' Term on Twitter's Clone Threads

It’s been a whirlwind of just one day since Meta’s Threads app made its grand entrance, offering users a thrilling alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter empire. In fact, people are hooked! Mark Zuckerberg is on cloud nine as the app’s signup numbers skyrocket, shattering records left and right. According to ‘Zuck’, 30 million users have already jumped aboard the Threads train on its inaugural day, and the anticipation for further growth is nothing short of marvellous. Meanwhile, as users excitedly explore this new social media giant, they’ve stumbled upon a perplexing question: If posting on Twitter is called “tweeting," what in the digital universe is uploading on Threads called?

‘Threading’! Yes, users have ingeniously coined this term to describe the art of uploading content on Threads. With an allowance of 500 characters of text, up to five minutes of video, links, and picturesque images, the act of ‘threading’ has taken on a life of its own. It has even spawned a flurry of memes on both Threads and Twitter, as bewildered users struggle to wrap their minds around the fact that the word ‘threading’ no longer solely refers to the fine craft of tailoring! Check out how users are ‘weaving’ memes following this!

get in loser, we’re going threading! pic.twitter.com/LCP3xyD8P6— Dustin Moskovitz (@moskov) July 6, 2023

“The kids are calling it ‘Threading the needle’." pic.twitter.com/5Ag1xbnXSW— Martian Law (@law_martian) July 6, 2023

Post by @sarcastic_us View on Threads

Post by @mrunalthakur View on Threads

Post by @swiggy_genie View on Threads

Post by @mememandir View on Threads

Elon Musk: I am tweetingMark Zuckerberg: pic.twitter.com/oVciHtsgWU — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 6, 2023

Threads, a platform just like Twitter in its appearance, offers users the ability to post messages, engage in conversations through replies, and express appreciation by liking or reposting messages. Additionally, Threads provides a unique feature where users of Meta-owned Instagram can follow the same accounts. However, it’s worth noting that Threads differs from Twitter in a few key ways.

Unlike Twitter and Instagram, Threads does not utilise hashtags, which are widely popular for swiftly discovering topics of interest.. Furthermore, Threads does not provide a direct messaging option, meaning users cannot engage in private conversations with one another on this new platform.

Also Read: Is Twitter Clone ‘Threads’ a Privacy Nightmare? Netizens Thinks So, Here’s Why

While users are still adjusting to these differences and familiarising themselves with the intricacies of Threads, there’s one thing they can certainly look forward to: memes, because those are constant!