Threads App is Here to Rival Twitter and Desis Are Already Weaving Hilarious Memes

Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads has finally been unveiled. For those who don’t know, Threads has been built by the team at Instagram and it is basically a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. It was officially unveiled on Wednesday and is considered to be the most potent threat yet to Twitter. Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads as an “open and friendly public space for conversation".

Also Read: Viral Video of Kanwariyas Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Angers Netizens, DMRC Reacts

As many curiously logged in and explored the app, people on Twitter started a meme fest on the same. Have a look at few viral memes:

Mark Zuckerberg :-•Copied Reels Feature From Tik Tok .•Copied Story Feature From Snapchat •Copied Paid Blue Tick Idea From Elon Musk. •Copied Entire Twitter App And Made Threads . pic.twitter.com/oJzUfrPUJR— Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) July 6, 2023

Everyone running back to twitter after trying Threads App for 5 Min 😂 pic.twitter.com/5OtPHkWJFA— ɅMɅN DUВΞY 🇮🇳 (@imAmanDubey) July 6, 2023

Everyone running back to twitter after trying threads pic.twitter.com/dcXd2uWywL— Danny (@jonathansiris) July 6, 2023

sir what’s the procedure of hiding threads account from instagram mutuals pic.twitter.com/KJyy23p00Q— Sahilarioussss (@Sahilarioussss) July 6, 2023

trying to use threads and twitter at the same time pic.twitter.com/PkBMBWqWAx— kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) July 6, 2023

We carefully recreating my exact twitter timeline on threads pic.twitter.com/zhQ7lWIOgW— 🏳️‍🌈Jordan K Robinson🏳️‍⚧️ (@jordan_wx_left) July 6, 2023

elon you better have a crazy announcement tomorrow cuz threads is SERIOUS pic.twitter.com/kCKLSq3ZwX— juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) July 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Zuckerberg made a comeback on Twitter after more than 11 years as he dropped a meme. Taking to Twitter, the Facebook founder shared a meme, showing a man dressed as Spiderman pointing at another dressed in the same costume. The meme did not have any caption and was shared without any context. Many have assumed that he is mocking Musk through this meme.

Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg Tweets After 11 Years, Posts Meme About ‘Twitter Clone’ Threads App

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I’m grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one. Threads is available in the app store now," Zuckerberg said while launching the app.