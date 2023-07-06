Threads Launch LIVE Updates: Users Go 'Moh Moh Ke Dhage' on Rival Twitter Platform

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Threads App Launch Live: Meta has launched 'Threads' and it has been deemed as a potent threat to Twitter. Read further for all updates.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 12:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Threads has finally been unveiled. Meta’s Twitter rival has been built by the team at Instagram. For those who don’t know, it is a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. It was officially unveiled on Wednesday and is considered to be the most potent threat yet to Twitter. Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads as an “open and friendly public space for conversation”.

Zuckerberg introduced Threads as an “open and friendly public space for conversation”.

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your

Jul 06, 2023 12:13 IST

Jul 06, 2023 11:58 IST

Threads Launch LIVE Updates: 10 Million Sign Ups in Seven Hours

Jul 06, 2023 11:54 IST

Jul 06, 2023 11:45 IST

Threads Launch LIVE Updates: People Feeling 'Creepy' For 'Cheating' on Twitter

Jul 06, 2023 11:31 IST

Threads Launch LIVE Updates: 'Mark Zuckerberg' to 'Elon Musk' Memes Have People in Splits

Jul 06, 2023 11:20 IST

Threads Launch LIVE Updates: 'You're Ruining Everything'

Jul 06, 2023 11:11 IST

Threads Launch LIVE Updates: Yashraj Mukhate is 'Looking Forward' to This On Threads

Jul 06, 2023 11:08 IST

Threads Launch LIVE Updates: People Take Over 'Thread' With Memes

As many curiously logged in and explored the app, there were people who also started a meme fest on the same.

mind. I think the world needs this kind of friendly community, and I’m grateful to all of you who are part of Threads from day one. Threads is available in the app store now,” he said.

When asked if Threads can become bigger than Twitter, he said, “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”

A lot of buzz surrounds the launch of this app. However, you need not worry as News18 brings you all the updates here at one place.

