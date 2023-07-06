Threads Launch LIVE Updates: Users Go 'Moh Moh Ke Dhage' on Rival Twitter Platform

Live now
Curated By: Akanksha Arora
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 12:13 IST
New Delhi, India
Threads has finally been unveiled. Meta’s Twitter rival has been built by the team at Instagram. For those who don’t know, it is a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. It was officially unveiled on Wednesday and is considered to be the most potent threat yet to Twitter. Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads as an “open and friendly public space for conversation”.
“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your
seeing the people you know from twitter on threads pic.twitter.com/JvnbNvCcWc
— Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) July 6, 2023
cage fight update : pic.twitter.com/Ni2BuKJvgF
— Apoorv Sood (@Trendulkar) July 6, 2023
As many curiously logged in and explored the app, there were people who also started a meme fest on the same.
When asked if Threads can become bigger than Twitter, he said, “It’ll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn’t nailed it. Hopefully we will.”
A lot of buzz surrounds the launch of this app. However, you need not worry as News18 brings you all the updates here at one place.