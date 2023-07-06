Threads Launch LIVE Updates: Users Go 'Moh Moh Ke Dhage' on Rival Twitter Platform

Threads has finally been unveiled. Meta’s Twitter rival has been built by the team at Instagram. For those who don’t know, it is a text-based app that allows users to share posts up to 500-character long. It was officially unveiled on Wednesday and is considered to be the most potent threat yet to Twitter. Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg introduced Threads as an “open and friendly public space for conversation”.

“Our vision is to take the best parts of Instagram and create a new experience for text, ideas, and discussing what’s on your