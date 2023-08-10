Tiger Shroff Says He Wants to Play 'Hanuman' in Mahabharata in Old Video. Wait, What?

Tiger Shroff continues to be a beloved target for memes and social media jesters, establishing himself as one of the favoured subjects of online banter in the world of Bollywood youngsters. Yet again, the eagle-eyed denizens of the internet came across an old video resurfacing, seizing the opportunity to playfully rib him. Well, much like the time Alia Bhatt famously mistook Prithviraj Chauhan for the President of India, Tiger too seems to have traversed a similar path of historical confusion. In this case, he placed Hanuman right into the midst of the Mahabharata saga! Whether it was a mere slip of the tongue or not, this viral video once again subjected him to online trolling.

At an undisclosed event, the actor was questioned about his desired role in the Mahabharata and whether he had ever been offered such a role. Tiger took his time in responding, but the outcome was a peculiar comment that not only stunned but also amused internet users. He replied, “If ever Mahabharata is made in Bollywood, I would want to play Hanuman Ji." But when did Hanuman make an appearance in the epic Mahabharata? Perhaps, in an alternate universe of his imagination.

Watch the Viral Video:

Yet, the online populace couldn’t allow this to pass unnoticed. They promptly began a spree of trolling, circulating the video across various social media platforms. One user wittily chimed in, “There is an encounter between Bheem and Hanuman ji in Mahabharat. May be he meant that small role of Hanuman ji :-))". Another contributor added, “He was telling about his pic on flag as Hanumanji," while sharing an image illustrating Hanuman’s flag in one of the animated depiction of the Mahabharata.

Meanwhile, Tiger remains immersed in exciting upcoming projects. These include ‘Ganapath,’ ‘Baaghi 4,’ and ‘Rambo.’ While ‘Ganapath’ is poised for a December theatrical release later this year, his subsequent film, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ in which he co-stars with Akshay Kumar, is scheduled to grace screens on Eid in 2024.