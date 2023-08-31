TikToker Creates A Lifelike Simulation Of 'Euthanasia Rollercoaster' And The Video Is Too Scary

In 2010, Lithuanian designer Julijonas Urbonas made headlines for leading a controversial project known as the euthanasia rollercoaster. This controversial ride was conceptualized to offer a graceful and euphoric end to a human life. The rollercoaster’s concept involves a sequence of loops that keeps on decreasing in size, resulting in the passenger’s demise. While the concept only existed in diagrams and papers till 2021, a TikTok user took it upon themselves to create a lifelike simulation of this fictional attraction, which offers viewers a chance to experience the chilling ride from the front row seat.

The passenger will experience a 510 meter drop and a rapid speed of 220 miles per hour, causing a force of 10 G’s on the body. The video further highlighted the potential effects on the human body, including prolonged cerebral hypoxia, which occurs when the brain doesn’t receive enough oxygen.

https://youtube.com/shorts/yrHCoiCdUc0?si=nFw9cM9g-npOkxZZ

As per Ladbible, the TikToker explained, “The train would plummet over the side of the hill, hurtling down at a speed of 360kmh, close to its terminal velocity. After the 500-metre initial drop, the track flattens out and begins the first of seven inversions in a row. And this is the deadly part.”

“It would take 60 seconds for the train to go through all seven of these inversions and each inversion gets a gradually smaller and smaller diameter in order to maintain 10Gs of force to all the passengers during the entire 60-second experience," they added. Before the ride concludes, riders vision till turn grey, which will turn into a tunnel like perspective.

According to Julijonas Urbonas’ website, “It is a prop for non existent horror movie, a real fiction, a black humour scenography, social sci-fi design, the world’s most extreme ride, a mourning sculpture, a monument for the end of the carousel evolution, a gravitational weapon, the very last trip.”

During the Milano Triennale in 2022, Julijonas revealed that he and his team were engaged in developing prototypes for upcoming amusement rides. He acknowledged that their work involve complex design and engineering work.

Julijonas Urbonas explains that he has spent 15 years developing amusement ride concepts and acknowledges that, “It’s really difficult to move bodies in space. I mean, in some way it’s easy, but what is difficult is to make it public.”

In 2013, the euthanasia rollercoaster received the Public Prize of New Technological Art in Belgium and since then, the concept has garnered major interest among citizens.