TikToker Wears White Socks on Streets of Dubai to Show How Clean UAE City is

For the third time in a row, Dubai has been named the cleanest city in the world. Back when the title was given to Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of cleanliness in a tweet as he stated that it is a crucial aspect of civilization, culture, and faith. With this, he also expressed his commitment to keeping the city safe and stable. Now, to check how clean Dubai actually is, a TikToker took the matter in her own hands. Elona decided to wear white socks and walk around the streets of Dubai in those.

“Dubai is pretty much scrubbed clean every day, and, well, wow my socks speak for themselves," Elona said in her video. In the video, she can be seen happily roaming around in those socks. She is walking in Downtown Boulevard, which happens to be one of the busiest areas.

Twitter user ‘Hassan Sajwani’ uploaded the video on Twitter and it has people amazed. Watch the viral video here:

Dubai is the cleanest city in the world ✨🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/iQCdm9TvEN — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) May 11, 2023

With over 458K views, the video has garnered multiple responses. “While i de believe the standards are extremely high, I have heard the air is very dusty, shouldn’t that be enough to make it dirty in a matter of minutes after cleaning?" wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Credit goes to dubai people. Stay here and explore the world future."

Imagine walking around nyc with white socks… https://t.co/NbF36KmUMJ— Michael C. Theophil (@MainMagicMike) May 12, 2023

Credit goes to dubai people 🙌 👏 Stay here and explore the world 🌎 future https://t.co/9fKjbf8EOZ— AmaRAA Fashion (Feel luxury ✨️) (@AmaraaHandBag) May 12, 2023

This is incredible, can't say much for my country, but it is very achievable https://t.co/jEYM8YBrXk— Murtala Ibrahim (@muriwest1989) May 12, 2023

