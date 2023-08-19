TikTok's Viral 'Egg Crack Challenge' Leaves 'X' Users in Scramble, Here's What it is

Just when you thought the internet couldn’t possibly invent any more peculiar trends, along comes the ‘Egg Crack Challenge,’ causing quite a stir on TikTok. This new viral hashtag boasts an impressive 33.6 million views, with parents capturing moments of cooking or baking with their unsuspecting children. The twist? Instead of employing the conventional method of using a bowl’s edge to crack eggs, parents are choosing to crack them on their children’s foreheads.

The typical scenario involves parents and kids engaged in a baking session, only to take a playful detour by tapping their child’s forehead with an egg. The reactions are quite diverse, ranging from hearty laughter to a few youngsters finding the surprise act rather distressing. These videos showcasing numerous TikTok users engaging in the ‘Egg Crack Challenge’ have now emerged on the platform ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

A compilation video showcases diverse reactions, ranging from a child politely requesting their mother to ‘stop’, to another child shedding tears and retaliating by playfully cracking an egg on their parent’s head. One poignant clip depicts a child with ‘Down syndrome’ reacting with visible distress, showcasing the full spectrum of this trend’s impact. While some users found the trend amusing, others were quick to criticise parents for exploiting their children in pursuit of online followers.

The ending sent me right to hell.Thanks guys. pic.twitter.com/xtRkPL3Yvp— SLEEZE (@Yosleeze) August 16, 2023

“I wouldn’t even do this with my dogs," commented one user, while another expressed frustration, stating, “Some things do not need to be a trend!!!" A third user condemned the trend, labelling it as “child abuse" and devoid of humour.

This incident is not the first instance of TikTok being a breeding ground for such unconventional trends. Earlier in June, a concerned mother raised an alarm about the ‘Tap Out Challenge,’ a dangerous game making rounds on social media that involved applying a chokehold to the point of losing consciousness.

Such episodes serve as stark reminders of the potential hazards embedded within the realm of social media!