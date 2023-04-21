Tim Cook Watches IPL 2023. But Did You Know This Wasn't First Time for Apple CEO?

It was a cricket-tastic day at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 20th as Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, joined the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 62-year-old tech mogul was spotted in the stands alongside Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, her husband, Anand Ahuja and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla. However, this wasn’t Cook’s first brush with the IPL, as he had previously attended a match in 2016 between the now-defunct Gujarat Lions and KKR in Kanpur.

The IPL’s official Twitter handle shared a throwback video of Cook’s previous visit captured in front of the jam-packed Green Park stadium and wrote, “In 2016, the CEO of Apple - Mr. Tim Cook was in Kanpur to witness an IPL contest in presence of Mr. Rajeev Shukla, vice-president of the BCCI. Fast Forward to 2023, he makes his visit to yet another IPL game by attending the #DCvKKR game in Delhi."

In the throwback clip, Cook couldn’t contain his excitement about being at the IPL match. He exclaimed, “I love it (cricket). This is incredibly exciting! my first (live) cricket game. It’s so exciting here! I’ve never felt anything like this before. It’s incredible!" It’s clear that Cook is a big fan of the game and was thrilled to finally experience it in person.

Cook went on to share his thoughts on the importance of sport, saying, “You also get a sign of how important cricket is and sport is. It’s unbelievable being here. Do what you love and put your whole heart into it and then just have fun."

Cut to 2023, Cook made his return to the IPL after seven years and the excitement on his face was palpable. His surprise appearance at the stadium was met with cheers and celebration from everyone on and off the field. In fact, some fans even took it as a lucky charm for the Delhi Capitals, who registered their first win of the season by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders by four wickets.

