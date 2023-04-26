CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Home » Viral » Timothée Chalamet's Gen Z-style 'Period' to Martin Scorsese Has Twitter Relating Hard
2-MIN READ

Timothée Chalamet's Gen Z-style 'Period' to Martin Scorsese Has Twitter Relating Hard

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 13:25 IST

International

Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese are shooting for a commercial. (Credits: Twitter)

Timothée Chalamet and Martin Scorsese are shooting for a commercial. (Credits: Twitter)

Timothée Chalamet, during a shoot with Martin Scorsese, was casually heard saying 'period' all Gen Z-style.

Timothée Chalamet is shooting with the legendary Martin Scorsese for an upcoming Chanel Bleu cologne and their recent hangout together has given Twitter one very amusing moment. In a viral video, the two can be seen having a conversation on set, when the 27-year-old actor responds to something Scorsese said with “Period". The casual, specifically Twitter-oriented Gen Z lingo with someone like Scorsese has been taking people out.

Late millennials/Gen Zs can relate. However, a number of people also pointed out that this particular usage of “period" isn’t exactly new, and has been used for ages to signify finality. The “periodt" slang, though, signifies enthusiastic agreement and you could say Timothée was being pretty “Gen Z-coded" there.

“He’s so best friend idk," one Twitter user wrote. “Everything I see about them makes me giggle and kick my feet," said another. “I’m so mesmerized by this man like if he ever writes an autobiography I’m gonna read it I want to know everything he thinks about," reads one tweet. “Me with my older coworkers," one user joked. “Timothée Chalamet is a social experiment," quipped another.

RELATED STORIES

In the latest list of Timothée Chalamet doing unlikely things is also the fact that multiple reports have claimed that he is currently dating Kylie Jenner. No one on Twitter saw this particular pairing coming. With what Twitter users’ [parasocial] knowledge of celebrities tells them, they have theorised that subjects of conversation between the two might be rather scant.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. Martin Scorsese
  2. Timothee Chalamet
  3. TV Trending
first published:April 26, 2023, 13:25 IST
last updated:April 26, 2023, 13:25 IST