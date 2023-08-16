Tiny Store Hanging From A Large Cliff Provides Water To Climbers In China

Convenience stores are one of the most wonderful modern conveniences that we have. They’re practically wherever we travel, which means we’ll never be without various on-the-go staples or quick snacks. However, getting to one such convenience shop in China requires climbing 120 metres (393 feet) up the side of a cliff. At the Shiniuzhai National Geological Park in China’s Hunan Province, a little convenience shop rests (or rather, hangs) on the side of a 100-meter cliff, frequently visited by ardent climbers, as per Insider.com. As you might expect, getting there isn’t easy, but it’s not meant to be a ‘final’ destination; rather, it’s a type of pitstop.

When you get to the convenience shop, which is effectively a tiny wooden box staffed by one employee, you are spoiled for choice in terms of refreshments: bottled water and refreshments, including potato chips, are provided. And, for obvious reasons, it’s been named the world’s ‘most inconvenient’ convenience shop. But if I were a climber making my way up that rock, I’d believe it’s far from inconvenient.

The convenience store’s photos and video footage have circulated on the Chinese social media platform Weibo. A photo of this store was also recently shared on X (Twitter) with the account @gunsnrosesgirl3.

Check the post here:

In the Hunan province in China, 120 metres (393 feet) up the side of a cliffThere is a shop It supplies climbers with essential snacks, refreshments, and sustenance during their ascent. Workers replenish the store using ziplines, to offer a unique shopping experience with this… pic.twitter.com/ZmOnFzMOZO — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) August 14, 2023

Many people have been drawn to the images since they were shared. This post was published on August 14 and it has collected nearly 1.1 million views so far. The post has also received more than 8,000 likes. Many people resorted to the comments section of the page to express their feelings about the store. One user wrote, “This is just crazy and incredible at the same time.” Another commented, “Can’t imagine the reason behind this, but that’s amazing.”

While a third stated that “This is why I always say that there is always an opportunity in every challenge of our lives, no matter how difficult it may seem.” There were many who were curious to know about the people who run the modest store.

As per the Chinese state media channel CCTV, the store sells drinks and snacks such as potato chips. In addition, the prices are not raised either, with bottled water priced at 2 yuan ($0.30), which is approximately Rs 22.