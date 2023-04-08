'Tired': Jacinda Ardern Sums Up Her Time As NZ PM In Emotional Moment, Twitter Can Relate

Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand’s Prime Minister left people across the world with many new questions to ponder about leadership and what it entails. “…I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple," Ardern famously said ahead of her resignation.

A moment from one of Ardern’s recent interviews has now gone viral, and millennials and Gen Zs on Twitter can relate to her on an emotional level. While discussing the prime ministers’ photos on the parliament wall and her photo joining their ranks, Ardern said that “the only thing that will remain is that picture and how [she] made people feel."

When TVNZ interviewer John Campbell asked her how it made her feel, she said simply, and visibly emotionally, “Tired".

Jacinda Ardern whispering a tearful “tired” made me profoundly sad. pic.twitter.com/usleDAiuyW— Harriet Prebble (@harrietprebble) April 6, 2023

This is beautiful & painfully honest & I think the other only moment I’ve seen similar might be Bob Hawke’s Tiananmen Square massacre speech way back in 1984 & I truly believe we would be a better society being led by people not afraid of their vulnerability. https://t.co/ArnNdyZnYY— Top/Bottom/KillSwitch (@BuluBane) April 8, 2023

Glad JA decided to go out on her own terms & no it will not be just a picture hanging in a walkway gallery. Ardern hasn’t done everything right but she has shown a refreshingly different way to lead, to govern in stark contrast to the testosterone fueled leaders around the world https://t.co/9wv0rA1Tio— KasinKim, No farnarkling around (@Kimskwing) April 8, 2023

I think we all share the profound exhaustion of modern politics. However, Ardern is understandably spent, having fought the good fight for so long. I hope she gets to relax with her fam and to enjoy her legacy as an incredible politician. Go well. https://t.co/a2R5PMjIvF — Ingrid Vaughan (@IngridVaughan) April 7, 2023

For many of us, how we made people feel is all we get. But the “tired” is deep.I hope she appreciates her legacy when she has rested and recovered. https://t.co/ZSTTCCFn8g — Stefan The Nurse (No guns = no mass shootings) (@StefanTheNurse) April 7, 2023

I can relate. Sometimes constantly trying to make others feel good, feel happy, feel comfort, feel accomplished by your own work… can be at your own detriment. https://t.co/9D4xNpVWT1— Josho (@joolo86) April 7, 2023

Did you feel it too?

Read all the Latest News here