CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Donald TrumpTwitter LogoTemjen ImnaCorona MemesAshneer Grover
Home » Viral » 'Tired': Jacinda Ardern Sums Up Her Time As NZ PM In Emotional Moment, Twitter Can Relate
2-MIN READ

'Tired': Jacinda Ardern Sums Up Her Time As NZ PM In Emotional Moment, Twitter Can Relate

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 08, 2023, 16:55 IST

International

Jacinda Ardern makes her final speech to New Zealand's Parliament in Wellington, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Credits: AP)

Jacinda Ardern makes her final speech to New Zealand's Parliament in Wellington, on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Credits: AP)

Jacinda Ardern made an emotional reflection on her time as the Prime Minister of New Zealand and how 'tired' she ultimately felt.

Jacinda Ardern’s resignation as New Zealand’s Prime Minister left people across the world with many new questions to ponder about leadership and what it entails. “…I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple," Ardern famously said ahead of her resignation.

A moment from one of Ardern’s recent interviews has now gone viral, and millennials and Gen Zs on Twitter can relate to her on an emotional level. While discussing the prime ministers’ photos on the parliament wall and her photo joining their ranks, Ardern said that “the only thing that will remain is that picture and how [she] made people feel."

When TVNZ interviewer John Campbell asked her how it made her feel, she said simply, and visibly emotionally, “Tired".

RELATED STORIES

Did you feel it too?

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Shaoni Sarkar
Shaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More
Tags:
  1. Jacinda Ardern
  2. new zealand
  3. prime minister
first published:April 08, 2023, 16:55 IST
last updated:April 08, 2023, 16:55 IST