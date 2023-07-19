Tired Of Dating Apps? This Woman's ‘Business Cards For Flirting’ Might Be For You

In the era of dating apps, where endless options are available to find a potential match for yourself, some people still hold on to the belief of meeting partners in a traditional way. A woman based out in New York found an innovative way for her flirting game. Instead of choosing dating apps, she came up with an idea of a ‘business card for flirting.’

A woman named Miriam Makalia Vance, who is a resident of Brooklyn, New York, found a creative approach by designing a business card for flirting. And yes, it is not the conventional business card you might be thinking of! She shared a picture of the card on her Twitter handle that states, “Hi, I think you’re cute.” The card mentions her name and along with that, it invites the interested ones to reach out, providing both her Twitter handle and phone number as contact information.

She wrote the caption as “Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting.”

Take a look at the tweet that she shared:

Dating apps are so abysmal I got business cards but for flirting pic.twitter.com/wliADtXVcj— Miriam Makalia Vance (@MakaliaVance) July 17, 2023

Miriam Makalia Vance further went on to share that she is only on Twitter and no other social media apps, stating, “This blew up in a way I never thought it would but in case anyone is wondering, I don’t have Instagram! Twitter is my only social media so that’s why I put my handle in case someone doesn’t want to text or if they want to look me up first.”

This blew up in a way I never thought it would but in case anyone is wondering, I don’t have Instagram! Twitter is my only social media sso that’s why I put my handle in case someone doesn’t want to text or if they want to look me up first— Miriam Makalia Vance (@MakaliaVance) July 18, 2023

Posted just a day back, the tweet created a buzz across Twitter amassing 4.6 million views, and the count is increasing only. Internet users absolutely loved the idea of ‘business card for flirting’ and reacted to the tweet in the comments section.

A user stated, “If there is any justice in the world you should get the BEST date from this tweet exploding.”

if there is any justice in the world you should get the BEST date from this tweet exploding— Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) July 18, 2023

Another user said that she want it too, “Omg I need to make one of these cards for myself too omg.”

Omgggg i need to make one of these cards for myself too omg😭😭— Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) July 18, 2023

“I want this but for making friends as an adult, but I always assume people will think I’m insane,” read a comment. To which the woman replied, “Then they’re not the type of people you want as friends!”

I want this but for making friends as an adult, but I always assume people will think I'm insane— Mizenower? (@settroit) July 18, 2023

Many individuals inquired about how she made the card, she revealed that the card is made using the Canva app and then had it ordered through VistaPrint.

