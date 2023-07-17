Titan Sub Implosion: Cost-Cutting And Risky Design Under Scrutiny, Seen As Possible Reason

In the aftermath of the devastating accident that claimed the lives of OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, British billionaire Hamish Harding, French Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Sulaiman Dawood, investigators are striving to determine the cause behind the sub’s implosion on June 18. Amidst numerous theories, scientists have now shed light on a potential contributing factor— OceanGate’s cost-cutting measures during the construction of the sub, and the questionable design choices that accompanied it.

The New York Times interviewed engineers who have highlighted potential weak points in the sub’s design. According to the news outlet’s report, OceanGate’s cost-saving measures during the construction of the Titan tourist submersible including unconventional design choices, inadequate testing, and certification oversights, may have played a role in the implosion.

Unlike traditional submersibles, the Titan featured a pill-shaped hull. The shape allows a greater passenger capacity. However, industry experts have long considered a spherical hull to be the standard, as it better withstands the immense pressures of the deep sea.

A comparison between the Titan and the US government research sub, Alvin, reveals stark differences. Alvin, which has completed over 4,500 deep-sea dives since 1973 without any accidents, has a spherical hull. It is transported to dive sites on the deck of a dedicated mothership and then lowered into the ocean using a large crane. In contrast, the Titan lacked a dedicated mothership and was towed through the turbulent waters of the North Atlantic by a smaller chartered vessel called the Polar Prince, a decision seemingly driven by cost-cutting motives.

Experts emphasize that submersibles must withstand the crushing pressures of the deep ocean, where every square inch of the vessel experiences three tons of pressure at Titanic’s depth of over 4kms. A spherical hull equally distributes this stress, giving it the best shape for surviving the abyss’ compressive pressures. In contrast, other hull shapes are prone to uneven deformation under such extreme conditions.

OceanGate opted to construct most of the Titan’s hull using carbon fiber instead of the conventional titanium used in the Alvin. This risky design choice, while cost-effective, has drawn criticism from experts. Titanium possesses strength against both compression and tension, enabling it to endure forces that crush or pull it apart. On the other hand, carbon fibre is more effective in resisting pulling forces than compressive forces. It can withstand tension for a certain period before succumbing to breaking, but it collapses or buckles when subjected to compression.