Titan Sub Tragedy: Bone-chilling Animation Video Shows How The Catastrophic Implosion Happened

A chilling video which is currently doing rounds on social media shows exactly how the OceanGate Titan sub imploded, killing all five people on board. The submarine was on its way to the Titanic shipwreck site and it descended to a depth of 13,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface. This is when things took a tragic turn and the sub imploded, killing everyone onboard. Now, an animated video has surfaced and it shows how the events would have taken place. The video was posted by the YouTube accountAiTelly, and went viral immediately. It highlights how and why the vessel imploded on its way to the Titanic.

The video has been created using an open-source software called Blender. The main aim is to show how the sub’s so-called experimental design was actually different from existing sub technology. According to several reports, the YouTube channel took 12 hours to combine all the data about OceanGate software. In the video, the animators also shed light on what the inside of the submersible looked like. “This is probably one of the basic deep diving submarines you will ever see,” they said

This comes just a day after a report claimed that the five people aboard were aware of their impending doom between 48 and 71 seconds before the implosion. In an interview with Spanish news outlet NIUS, Spanish engineer and underwater expert José Luis Martín shed light on the final moments of the people onboard.

He put forth a detailed timeline of events that led to this tragedy. As per his analysis, an electrical fault occurred during the controlled immersion. Due to this, the thrust for the craft was lost. As a result, the submersible was unable to maintain its longitudinal stability and it began to plummet towards the seafloor.