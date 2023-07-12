Titan Sub Tragedy: Passengers Realised Fate 48 Seconds Before Death, Climbed On Top of Each Other

The world is still in shock from the lives that have been lost in the Titan Submarine tragedy. The submarine, on its expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, descended to a depth of 13,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface. But who knew that things would take such a tragic turn. The sub imploded near the spot where Titanic sank. This claimed the lives of all five individuals aboard the vessel. Now, a new development which has come forth states that the five people aboard were aware of their impending doom between 48 and 71 seconds before the implosion. In an interview with Spanish news outlet NIUS, Spanish engineer and underwater expert José Luis Martín shed light on the final moments of the people onboard.

He offered a detailed timeline of events that led to this tragedy. As per his analysis, an electrical fault occurred during the controlled immersion. Due to this, the thrust for the craft was lost. As a result, the submersible was unable to maintain its longitudinal stability and it began to plummet towards the seafloor.

The situation became so intense that even the emergency lever designed to drop weights was of no use. As the submersible reached new depths, the imbalance caused by the weight of the passengers near the viewport made the situation even worse. “Everyone rushes and crowds on top of each other. Imagine the horror, the fear, and the agony. It had to be like a horror movie,” Martin described the situation.

The terrifying free fall lasted between 48 and 71 seconds and it made the passengers aware of their fate. “In that period of time, they are realising everything. And what’s more, in complete darkness. It’s difficult to get an idea of what they experienced in those moments,” Martín wrote.

The submersible, named Titan, was carrying British billionaire Hamish Harding and Pakistani tycoon Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, who also have British citizenship, on $250,000 tickets. Also on board is the company’s CEO, Stockton Rush, and a French submarine operator Paul-Henri Nargeolet, nicknamed “Mr Titanic" for his frequent dives at the site.