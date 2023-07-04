Titan Sub Tragedy: Wife of Passenger Reveals How People On Board Spent Last Few Hours in Darkness

The world is still mourning the life that have been lost in the Titan Submarine tragedy. The submarine, on its daring expedition to the Titanic shipwreck site, descended to a depth of 13,000 feet beneath the sea’s surface. However, no on thought that things would take such a tragical turn. The submersible tragically imploded near the spot where Titanic sank. This claimed the lives of all five individuals aboard the vessel. Now, a report by The New York Times sheds light on the terrifying experience of Christine, the wife and mother of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood, two of the passengers, who lost their lives.

It all started in 2012 after visiting a Titanic exhibit in Singapore. The fascination grew during a trip to Greenland in 2019. Then, Christine saw an advertisement by OceanGate where it was offering trips to the wreckage.

Initially, it was her who was supposed to accompany her billionaire husband. However, due to some delays, their 19-year-old son took her place.

The family had spent $250,000 for each member. However, their experience on board the Polar Prince, the mother ship, was not that great. Christine revealed how they had to sleep in cramped rooms with bunk beds, dined on buffet-style meals served on trays. These people also had to attend continuous meetings from 7 am to 7 pm. However, the passengers were offered the opportunity to watch the movie “Titanic.”

These continuous meeting that the passengers had to attend focussed on the submersible’s safety. However, there were many technical aspects that they did not understand. She admitted, “That engineering side, we just had no idea." Amid all of this, the passengers also had several interactions with Stockton Rush, the founder and CEO of OceanGate. On board the Polar Prince, the passengers were prepared for what awaited them.

Christine mentioned how the passengers were warned about potential condensation on the sub’s floor. Passengers were also asked to put their favourite songs onto the sub’s music player as the journey could be really long. The sub’s lights were off in order to conserve battery. However, the occupants were told that they would be able to watch of

‘bioluminescent sea creatures.’

Christine also recalled how Shahzada expressed his discontent with the required equipment before he entered submersible. This is how the passengers spent their last few hours. Who knew that the ill fated incident would take all of their lives?