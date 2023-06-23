Titan Submarine: People Are Leaving 'Bad' Reviews for Controller on Amazon That Steered the Vessel

In recent days, there has been significant attention on the OceanGate submersible and its crew of five following the loss of contact during their expedition to search for the Titanic shipwreck. This heightened interest has resulted in some individuals leaving negative reviews for the controller used to steer the Titan submersible on its Amazon store page. It has come to light that the missing Titan submarine was operated using an older Logitech video game controller, which has sparked a wave of trolling in the product’s review section on Amazon.

Logitech’s F710 gamepad, which is originally designed for PC gaming and priced at $30, was repurposed as the controller for the Titan submersible, a costly $250,000 exploration vehicle assembled for the purpose of investigating the Titanic wreckage. While the F710 Wireless Gamepad, released in 2010, continues to be sold by Logitech at a price ranging from $50 to $60, it is being said that the device was not intended or designed to meet the rigorous standards required for professional submersible operations. Consequently, there is speculation that design flaws, including the navigational controls such as the steering mechanism, may have contributed to potential issues, although it is crucial to consider other factors at play.

Following this news of the gamepad’s alleged use in the missing submersible, some individuals resorted to expressing their discontent by leaving ‘bad’ reviews for the device on Amazon.

“Its really heavy, constantly uncomfortable to hold, the triggers are on springs that are too strong and the buttons are less-than-responsive. The ability to change button configuration is rough too and the triggers/bumpers are natively inverted when making layout modifications…. Maybe the recent submarine debacle will encourage them to move past this one,” wrote a user on Amazon, expressing their dissatisfaction with the Logitech F710 gamepad and giving it a 1-star review.

In a concerning account, another user went as far as sharing an image of Stockton Rush, the OceanGate CEO and pilot of the Titan submersible, and wrote on his behalf, “I used this controller to control my submarine and it RUINED my business when we lost an entire crew because the receiver lost connection. I am now being sued by the families and have been financially ruined. I would not suggest anyone buy this item."

Adding to the criticism, another user sarcastically commented, “Best used for video games, not for mini submarines." “Took it on our trip up North to guide our submersible through the cold murky depths. The thing constantly disconnects, and right now we need it because our air reserves are low," wrote another one.

In recent developments, the US Coast Guard has declared all five individuals aboard the Titan submersible dead. The announcement came after a robotic diving vehicle detected a debris field from the submersible on the seabed, revealing a “catastrophic implosion" that led to the destruction of the vessel. Notably, five significant fragments of the submersible were identified, while no mention was made regarding the presence of human remains.