To Earn A World Record, Man Smashes 198 Pine Boards With His Feet In 1 Minute

A multitude of videos showcasing individuals attempting to make a world record flood the internet, every day. These records range from the fastest turban tying to the extraordinary feat of sprinting 100 metres in high heels. Guinness World Records, in particular, consistently shares such impressive feats on its Instagram account. Just recently, they posted a video featuring a man who shattered the record for breaking the maximum number of pine boards in just one minute.

Ukrainian karate coach Igor Kapura earned a world record by breaking nearly 198 pine boards with his feet in a minute. His remarkable feat established the record for the “most pine boards broken with feet in one minute" and was accomplished on July 20, last year.

The video begins by displaying a lineup of pine boards positioned atop bricks. As the clip unfolds, Kapura exhibits his exceptional skill by effortlessly breaking each set of three pine boards with his feet. As he nears the conclusion, the cheering crowd enthusiastically captures the moment on their smartphones as they watch him break the boards.

The video is accompanied by the caption, “Most pine boards broken with feet in one minute 198 by Igor Kapura." Watch here:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has garnered 238,000 views. Numerous viewers have also shared their thoughts and reactions in the comments section.

A viewer said, “I will break it one day." While another individual said, “Caption: Iron Foot." A multitude of viewers expressed their appreciation for the video by using clapping emojis.

A few days ago, an Indian man secured a new world record by breaking the highest number of walnuts with his head in just one minute. Naveen Kumar, a 27-year-old martial artist hailing from India, astonishingly shattered the world record by cracking a remarkable total of 273 walnuts. This astounding feat translated to an average of 4.5 walnuts being cracked per second.

New record: The most walnuts cracked with the head in one minute - 273 achieved by Naveen Kumar S 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/dUHBuM0jQj— Guinness World Records (@GWR) August 4, 2023

Naveen’s achievement surpassed the prior record held by Muhammad Rashi, who had managed to break 254 walnuts within the same time frame.