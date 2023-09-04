To Escape Traffic In Delhi, Auto Driver Rides On Crowded Foot Over Bridge

Commuters dancing, making reels, and engaging in acrobatics inside the premises of Delhi Metro in India’s national capital have become a common occurrence. Videos of these passengers doing such inappropriate stints have time and again gone viral on social media. But seems like, people doing the forbidden are not just restricted to the Delhi metro. It has spread to the streets of Delhi as well. Not long ago, a video of a group of men performing illegal, and death-defying stunts on the Delhi-Meerut highway sent the internet into rage. Now, another visual footage from Delhi has come to the fore where an autorickshaw driver can be seen driving the vehicle on a footbridge to avoid traffic.

According to reports, the video was dropped on social media by a person who happened to witness the incident in Delhi’s Hamdard Nagar. The clip is currently being widely circulated on X (formerly known as Twitter) by users. The video opens with an autorickshaw driver accelerating his vehicle on a footpath first, before plying over the footbridge. The passersby present at the spot were evidently startled at the scenario and watched what was happening with surprise.

#delhi : 😲 Autowala Took His auto in Foot over bridge to avoid traffic in Delhi. #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/5tcJN2C2oY— Bored Journalist (@boredjourno) September 3, 2023

Another man helped the autorickshaw to mount the uphill, stair-laden footbridge. With a few jerks on the way, the man was seen pushing the vehicle while the driver continued to scale the stairs. Once the vehicle gained momentum on the steep stairs of the footbridge, the person aiding the driver, jumped inside the autorickshaw with the vehicle driving away. The commuters looked panic-stricken as they stopped on their way, witnessing the strange incident.

After the video of the autorickshaw’s stint went viral, the police were quick to spring into action. They arrested the driver, identified as Munna, 25 as well as his accomplice, named Amit. Reports claim that after the investigation, it was found out that the duo were residents of Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. Further investigation is already underway.

This is not the first time that vehicles like autorickshaws and motorcycles have been seen using the footpath to circumvent the traffic snarl in India. Another similar incident was witnessed back in 2022 when an autorickshaw driver was seen driving on a footbridge in the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. The visual clip showed the driver entering the footbridge and taking the ramp to descend. Reportedly, the incident took place in Maharashtra’s Virar city in the Palghar district, as quoted by India Times.