CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » To Ward Off Evil Eye, Fitness Trainer Performs Red Chili Ritual And Then...
2-MIN READ

To Ward Off Evil Eye, Fitness Trainer Performs Red Chili Ritual And Then...

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 01, 2023, 13:10 IST

Delhi, India

Bec Donlan is the founder of Sweat with Bec.

Bec Donlan is the founder of Sweat with Bec.

It is a tradition to burn red chillies to ward off the evil eye as per the ancient Indian culture.

The belief in the power of protecting against the evil eye has been deeply ingrained in cultures across the world for thousands of years. Many households, especially those embracing Indian culture, hold the firm belief that averting their gazes from the house and resorting to various remedies can prevent even the most dreadful misfortunes. Whenever things go awry or obstacles arise, the presence of the evil eye is often blamed, prompting people to seek ways to counteract its effects.

A recent incident involving fitness trainer Bec Donlan shed light on the widespread practice of using traditional remedies to ward off the evil eye. Bec Donlan, founder of Sweat with Bec, shared a video on TikTok where she is seen burning a red chilli in the fire. Her decision to turn to this remedy came after a series of unfortunate events in her life, which left her puzzled about the cause. Some well-meaning individuals suggested that it could be the evil eye affecting her luck, and advised her to burn a red chilli to detect its presence.

In many cultures, the belief in the evil eye spans various religions, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and Hinduism. While practices and rituals may differ, the concept of using pendants and amulets as protective measures against the evil eye remain popular in modern times.

Bec Donlan’s family, being followers of Indian culture, shared an interesting method to detect the presence of the evil eye. According to this practice, burning a red chilli in the fire and not being able to smell it might indicate the evil eye’s presence. Intrigued by the idea, Donlan decided to give it a try and purchased red chillies to burn them in the fire. However, she was in for a surprise. The smell from the burning chillies was so overpowering that she felt almost suffocated and had intense coughing fits. Despite the discomfort, she mustered the courage to face the chilli for a few seconds, as suggested by the remedy.

The Sanatan Sanstha, an organization that follows Hindu principles, also believes in using red chillies to counteract the evil eye. According to their belief, if one does not cough after burning a chilli, it could indicate the presence of an evil eye. The strong and pungent nature of chillies is believed to dispel negative energies effectively.

Sanatan Sanstha offers a home remedy to ward off the evil eye. This involves mixing an odd number of red chillies with salt and rotating it around the person believed to be affected. Subsequently, the chilli and salt mixture is burnt in smouldering coals.

(Tiktok is banned in India, hence we could not post the video)

About the Author
Buzz Staff
A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More
Tags:
  1. viral
  2. news18-discover
  3. TikTok
first published:August 01, 2023, 13:10 IST
last updated:August 01, 2023, 13:10 IST