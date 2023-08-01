To Ward Off Evil Eye, Fitness Trainer Performs Red Chili Ritual And Then...

The belief in the power of protecting against the evil eye has been deeply ingrained in cultures across the world for thousands of years. Many households, especially those embracing Indian culture, hold the firm belief that averting their gazes from the house and resorting to various remedies can prevent even the most dreadful misfortunes. Whenever things go awry or obstacles arise, the presence of the evil eye is often blamed, prompting people to seek ways to counteract its effects.

A recent incident involving fitness trainer Bec Donlan shed light on the widespread practice of using traditional remedies to ward off the evil eye. Bec Donlan, founder of Sweat with Bec, shared a video on TikTok where she is seen burning a red chilli in the fire. Her decision to turn to this remedy came after a series of unfortunate events in her life, which left her puzzled about the cause. Some well-meaning individuals suggested that it could be the evil eye affecting her luck, and advised her to burn a red chilli to detect its presence.

In many cultures, the belief in the evil eye spans various religions, including Christianity, Judaism, Islam, Buddhism, and Hinduism. While practices and rituals may differ, the concept of using pendants and amulets as protective measures against the evil eye remain popular in modern times.

Bec Donlan’s family, being followers of Indian culture, shared an interesting method to detect the presence of the evil eye. According to this practice, burning a red chilli in the fire and not being able to smell it might indicate the evil eye’s presence. Intrigued by the idea, Donlan decided to give it a try and purchased red chillies to burn them in the fire. However, she was in for a surprise. The smell from the burning chillies was so overpowering that she felt almost suffocated and had intense coughing fits. Despite the discomfort, she mustered the courage to face the chilli for a few seconds, as suggested by the remedy.

The Sanatan Sanstha, an organization that follows Hindu principles, also believes in using red chillies to counteract the evil eye. According to their belief, if one does not cough after burning a chilli, it could indicate the presence of an evil eye. The strong and pungent nature of chillies is believed to dispel negative energies effectively.

Sanatan Sanstha offers a home remedy to ward off the evil eye. This involves mixing an odd number of red chillies with salt and rotating it around the person believed to be affected. Subsequently, the chilli and salt mixture is burnt in smouldering coals.

(Tiktok is banned in India, hence we could not post the video)