To Worship At This Nagaur Temple, Devotees Wear Traditional Rajasthani Outfits

The land of Nagaur in the Mewar region of Rajasthan has many temples, one of which is the Pashupatinath Mahadev temple in the village of Manjhwas. It is believed to have been built by Yogi Ganeshnath in the year 1982. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, this temple has been built along the same lines as the Pashupatinath temple in Nepal. According to the temple’s chief priest Mahant Swaroopnath, Yogi Ganeshnath met with the King of Nepal to build this temple. After getting his permission, he set the foundation for this temple. Swaroopnath explains to News18 that if a devotee visits the temple for worship, it is advised they wear traditional Rajasthani clothes. There is particular clothing for both men and women who want to worship in the temple. The man should wear a dhoti, kurta, and Safa (pagri), while the woman should wear a Rajasthani traditional saree.

The Shivling present in the temple is made out of ashtadhatu. Ashtadhatu is an alloy comprising the eight metals of gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, tin, iron, and mercury, which is often used for casting metallic idols for Jain and Hindu temples in India. There are four aartis to be performed in a day to worship the deity. The temple is of great significance as people from near and far-off places come to worship during Shivratri and the month of Shravan. Another unique temple in Nagaur is the Dadhimati temple. It is one of the oldest surviving temples in northern India. Dadhimati is the Avatar of Goddess Laxmi. Dadhimati is said to be the sister of Rishi Dadhichi. She killed Detya Vikatasur on Magh Shukla 8 in Dadhi Sagar.

The Pashupatinath temple in Kathmandu, Nepal is the largest and one of the oldest temples in the world. Situated near the Bagmati River, this temple was classified as a World Heritage Site in 1979. The temple is believed to have been built by a Licchavi king, Prachanda Deva, who was a Shiva devotee. It is a magnificent structure with a gold-plated roof and four silver-plated doors, which reflects the Nepalese pagoda style.