Toddler Narrowly Escapes Death After Hitting Pit Bull With Water Bottle, Video Goes Viral

Pit Bull dog attack incidents grabbed the headlines last year when this ferocious animal mauled an old lady to death in Lucknow. This breed of dog is often considered dangerous and savage as was evident in the previous events of Haryana and Ghaziabad. Adding to the series, recently a video of a toddler, who narrowly escaped being mauled by a dog, is going viral after he repeatedly hit the Pit Bull with a water bottle. The video is uploaded on the micro-blogging site by Crazy Clips–a Twitter page that posts viral videos and other things. The clip has been watched by 26.5 million people now on Twitter.

In the video, a toddler is seen hitting the Pit Bull with a water bottle while the dog was standing with his owner. The video started with the kid playing with a bottle and soon, he started to strike the dog who was there doing nothing. He stopped after a few people asked him to stay away. Later, the kid came back and started hitting the dog more ferociously. This angered the Pit Bull and he attempted to attack the kid before he was stopped by his owner. The kid ran away out of fear.

“Toddler hitting a pit bull in the head with a water bottle “ read the caption of the post by Crazy Clips

The video quickly went viral as it sparked outrage on the internet regarding the kid’s behaviour and treatment of animals. Netizens also appreciated the composure of the Pit Bull dog as it restrained itself before attacking the child.

One of the Twitter users replied that the video should also show the parents of this child. “Discipline your children to be better to others in public spaces.” commented the user

While others couldn’t stop comparing the Pit Bull with other breeds of dog.

Cases like these underscore the need for responsible pet ownership and awareness campaigns to educate the public about proper handling and training of all dog breeds. While it is essential to address concerns related to dog bites, resorting to violence is never a justifiable solution.