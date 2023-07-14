Desis Share Hilarious Memes As Tomato Prices May Soon Touch Rs 300 Per kg

Due to extreme weather conditions, the prices of tomatoes in India have skyrocketed by more than 300 per cent. The abundant rainfall in several parts is what is causing the kitchen staple to get damaged. The cost is likely to rise even more and may reach up to Rs 300 per kg in the coming weeks. The prices have hiked from Rs 40 per kg in June to an average of Rs 100 per kg in the first week of July. As time moved further, the prices increased on average to Rs 200 kg.

The current supply of tomatoes is only from southern and some northeastern areas. The weather conditions are not only the reason for the low supply. Heatwaves also caused the damage. Parts of the crop were destroyed due to an early heatwave which hit large parts of India between February and March. Two different viruses also damaged the crops in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

As per Money Control, National Commodities Management Services Limited (NCML) Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Gupta said that the problem will go on for some time. He even mentioned that amid rains, no new plantation can be done. “Prices will continue to rise in weeks to come. It will be a minimum of 2 months before we see prices stabilise," he added.