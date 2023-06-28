Tomato Prices Reach New Heights and Desis Embrace Memes to 'Sauce' the Sorrow

The price of tomatoes has skyrocketed across the country, leaving consumers in a state of shock. In some states, a kilo of tomatoes is now fetching a mind-boggling price of over Rs 100. This dramatic price surge unfolded in just a matter of days, catching everyone off guard. Traders attribute the shortage to adverse weather conditions, specifically heavy rainfall. As shoppers nationwide grapple with the exorbitant tomato prices, social media has become a hotbed of activity, with a flurry of hilarious memes emerging as Desis humorously attempt to ‘sauce’ their sorrows.

From witty puns to tomato-themed jokes, check out how netizens are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to find humour amidst the tomato turmoil.

#TomatoPriceTomato price soar over 100 rs per kg🍅: pic.twitter.com/7aTVJMWKDd — Ajit Majhi (@ajit__majhi) June 27, 2023

i bought 60 rs per kg just today #TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/28L38mIzcE— d🌙 (@desinllhz) June 27, 2023

Ek tamatar ki keemat tum kya jano, Ramesh Babu!!#TomatoPrice pic.twitter.com/ViZMVtaF7W— Sandhya Bhadauria (@Okk_Sandhya) June 27, 2023

As heavy rains and floods wreaked havoc in Southern states like Karnataka and Telangana, as well as certain hilly regions, the tomato supply chain took a major hit. But that’s not all – farmers have also attributed the scarcity to scorching heatwaves that left their mark on tomato production.

The current skyrocketing prices can be traced back to a significant drop in supply during April and May, which forced many growers to abandon their crops. Adding to the farmers’ woes, the unusual heat of March and April invited unwelcome guests in the form of pest attacks, further exacerbating the decline in tomato yields.

Now, as we fast-forward to the present, the retail price of tomatoes has crossed a whopping Rs. 60 per kilogram in towns and cities nationwide. In fact, on Tuesday, it reached an astonishing Rs. 100 per kilogram in certain places, leaving both traders and growers skeptical about any imminent price drops. With no relief in sight, consumers continue to bear the brunt of these inflated prices, prompting them to seek alternative solutions and adapt to the tomato turmoil. Meanwhile, in the midst of tomato woes, the digital realm has become a refuge of laughter and respite and how!